News

Ryanair’s sarcastic response to Novak Djokovic’s self-imposed martyrdom was top flight

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 18th, 2022

During the interview Novak Djokovic gave to the BBC’s Amol Rajan this week, the tennis player insisted that his refusal to have the Covid vaccine is an issue of choice and concern about what he puts into his body.

If you were wondering what kind of anti-vax signals he was giving off, poo-gazer and Miss Fakest Faint in the Jungle 2010, Gillian McKeith, thought it was pretty special.

Most people were less convinced.

However, the prize for creative expression of scepticism simply must go to the person running Ryanair’s Twitter account, who did this –

A bunch of anti-vaxxers vowed to boycott the airline, whose CEO has been scathing about the unvaccinated-by-choice, describing them as idiots.

But Ryanair got its fair share of props from the more scientifically minded.

One tweeter used a failsafe measure for judging Ryanair’s takedown.

Checks out.

READ MORE

Novak Djokovic is out – and it’s not because of a dodgy umpire call

Source Ryanair Image Steve001 on Pixabay