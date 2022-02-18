Ryanair’s sarcastic response to Novak Djokovic’s self-imposed martyrdom was top flight

News

During the interview Novak Djokovic gave to the BBC’s Amol Rajan this week, the tennis player insisted that his refusal to have the Covid vaccine is an issue of choice and concern about what he puts into his body.

Novak Djokovic: I’m not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get jab https://t.co/LHkeRYHGAl — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 15, 2022

If you were wondering what kind of anti-vax signals he was giving off, poo-gazer and Miss Fakest Faint in the Jungle 2010, Gillian McKeith, thought it was pretty special.

#novakdjokovic the greatest tennis player of all time is not willing to be coerced into taking that jab and will not take it in order to enter french open or Wimbledon if they require it. #THEGOAT pic.twitter.com/eUPRScODmo — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) February 15, 2022

Most people were less convinced.

BBC R4 is leading its 8am bulletin on Novak Djokovic. I don't get why. 'Extremely rich man willing to lose money because of his own extreme stupidity' Who cares? I care about wages falling behind inflation, thanks. — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) February 15, 2022

so great to hear the scientific musings of Novak Djokovic, who believes emotions can purify water — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 15, 2022

Listening to Novak Djokovic say he would forgo winning most men’s titles ever to not have Covid vax, my abiding thought – again – is ‘man, the online conspiracy theory world is a powerful, powerful drug’ — Peter Geoghegan (@PeterKGeoghegan) February 15, 2022

However, the prize for creative expression of scepticism simply must go to the person running Ryanair’s Twitter account, who did this –

We're not an airline but we do fly planes #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/ynYkvQu10z — Ryanair (@Ryanair) February 15, 2022

A bunch of anti-vaxxers vowed to boycott the airline, whose CEO has been scathing about the unvaccinated-by-choice, describing them as idiots.

Let's all pray that this Nazi airline company called Ryanair gets bankrupted very soon 🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/tScNmwcZhC — Pokahontas 1244 (@PokahontasII) February 15, 2022

Their PR person lost their mind! One reason to NEVER fly with Ryanair! Shut up and just fly planes you morons!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/xLBFWrgWuC — Stephanie (@Supermum_1968) February 15, 2022

But Ryanair got its fair share of props from the more scientifically minded.

I hate Ryan air, but I love this. https://t.co/hLmaTVOfIH — Galina Esther Shubina, my coffee is my own (@galinash) February 15, 2022

I am not a professor, I just research, write, teach and go to endless administrative meetings (in reverse order) https://t.co/fiHeo2V3uH — Florian Bieber (@fbieber) February 15, 2022

Landings aren't the only things that @Ryanair is hard and harsh on https://t.co/NfnIMKTyZ5 — Mohideen Yazir (@borgar_man_6969) February 16, 2022

One tweeter used a failsafe measure for judging Ryanair’s takedown.

If it’s got the anti vax and anti mask brigade riled, it’s worked perfectly. pic.twitter.com/PbM9U5Mgym — m (@markwayt) February 15, 2022

Checks out.

