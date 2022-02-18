17 impossible beauty standards for shop dummies

Pics

Over the past decade or so, there have been increasing calls for shop mannequins to be designed with real people’s shapes in mind, rather than the willowy stick figures that filled high street windows during the 20th century.

It’s fair to say that most of these have avoided the stick figure trap, only to find another way to make the display weird or funny – or both.

1. At least the Stig got a new job

2. It’s amazing what you can come up with if you put your heads together

3. I see yer da’s taken the divorce well

4. Kitted out

5. The tools are great. The safety equipment – not so much

6. Nothing a good chiropracter couldn’t fix

7. Look, Mum. No hands

8. Noise-cancelling head pillow

9. I like big mannequins and I cannot lie