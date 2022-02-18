News

A GB News reporter took aim at Ryanair’s Novak Dyokavic gag and was blown out the sky

John Plunkett. Updated February 18th, 2022

You will probably have seen by now Ryanair’s fabulously sarcastic response to Novak Djokovic’s self-imposed martyrdom.

Just in case you haven’t, here’s what the world’s number one tennis player had to tell the BBC about his continued refusal to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

And this was Ryanair’s winning response.

The Ryanair tweet went wildly viral but it didn’t go down well with everyone. Specifically, it didn’t go down well with GB News presenter Calvin Robinson (no, us neither).

And we’re glad they took the time to tweet, because it prompted Ryanair to respond with this, and it’s just perfect.

Boom.

Source Twitter @Ryanair