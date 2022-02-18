A GB News reporter took aim at Ryanair’s Novak Dyokavic gag and was blown out the sky

News

You will probably have seen by now Ryanair’s fabulously sarcastic response to Novak Djokovic’s self-imposed martyrdom.

Just in case you haven’t, here’s what the world’s number one tennis player had to tell the BBC about his continued refusal to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic: I’m not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get jab https://t.co/LHkeRYHGAl — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 15, 2022

And this was Ryanair’s winning response.

We're not an airline but we do fly planes #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/ynYkvQu10z — Ryanair (@Ryanair) February 15, 2022

The Ryanair tweet went wildly viral but it didn’t go down well with everyone. Specifically, it didn’t go down well with GB News presenter Calvin Robinson (no, us neither).

To be fair, you barely manage that. Stick to poor quality budget travel, leave the politics to others. — Calvin (@calvinrobinson) February 15, 2022

And we’re glad they took the time to tweet, because it prompted Ryanair to respond with this, and it’s just perfect.

Stick to poor quality broadcasting, leave the politics to others. https://t.co/2Soy8fZZyf — Ryanair (@Ryanair) February 15, 2022

Boom.

You’re on fire, RyanAir!! 🔥 — 🍀 Today in Ireland 🍀 (@todayInIreland) February 15, 2022

