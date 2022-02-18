People have been sharing the first law they’d pass on becoming PM – 19 vote winners

Pics

Partygate has seen people suggesting – again – that there’s one law for the government and another for the rest of us, but journalist and comedian Matt Chorley has dangled an altogether more enjoyable prospect.

One in 8 people say they would want to be prime minister. But what law would you pass on your first day in No10? [The more petty, trivial and vindictive the better] — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) February 17, 2022

Petty, trivial and vindictive or not, we’d certainly give our vote to quite a few of these.

1.

Freddos to be 10p forever and always. Bring back Taz bars. Freddo caramel is not the same. Every time you get a solid kit kat your rent or mortgage is paid for for a year. — Jo/Noony 🎧🎸 (@MurkinUnderbush) February 17, 2022

2.

A strict law regarding the maximum number of low sofas permitted as seating in pubs. It would be very minimal, and correspond to overall area of pub https://t.co/xK3FvMofYF — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) February 17, 2022

3.

A royal commission to look into the reform of the UK's Eurovision selection process. https://t.co/i3sWaSDV4o — Samuel Jenkinson (@samueljenkinson) February 17, 2022

4.

Life sentences with hard labour for those who play music without headphones on public transport. — Brian Williams (@BriW74) February 17, 2022

5.

Bendybuses to make accordion noises as they go round corners. — Martyn Brunt 💙 (@MartynBrunt) February 17, 2022

6.

No letter box would be permitted below waist height. Posties and political campaigners of the world unite! — Cllr Malcolm Cunning (@Malcolm4Linn) February 17, 2022

7.

Effective immediately, all cathedral musicians will be paid from the government purse. £150K/year for organists, £75K for lay clarks. Funded by a £10MM annual tax on the second home of all MPs and a £50MM annual tax on each additional home. — Dan_in_BKK (@Dan_in_BKK) February 17, 2022

8.

Men must keep their legs together on public transport. — Linda Slater (@LindaMslater) February 17, 2022

9.

Fixed penalty notices for confusing 'less' and 'fewer' — James Humpish (@JamesHumpish) February 17, 2022

10.