Everyone’s watching planes try to land in Storm Eunice at Heathrow and it’s gripping and terrifying stuff

Millions of people have been told to stay at home as the nation battens down the hatches in the face of Storm Eunice, one of the fiercest storms to hit the country in decades.

And it turns out quite a few of these people are tuned into Big Jet TV, a YouTube channel devoted to watching planes landing at Heathrow.

It’s not a big budget operation and it’s all the better for that, a gripping and utterly terrifying watch.

That’s really not doing a lot to help with our fear of flying right now.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Am now totally addicted to "Big Jet TV" – a man with a camera standing in a field outside Heathrow, filming and commentating as planes try to land in the storm. "ARGH! Look at THAT! it's CRABBING!" https://t.co/5LDWJIbPq1 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 18, 2022

just wanna be in the pub, big screen on, watching BIG JET TV with some pints — bobby (@eaglemcgill) February 18, 2022

Big Jet TV man needs his own show pronto. Love the commentary. “Go on you Brits” whenever there’s a BA flight. It’s like the landing Olympics. — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) February 18, 2022

Plot development – the man commentating on Big Jet TV is now being attacked by a small horse in the field he's filming from. Holy Jesus this is why Britain is great: https://t.co/5LDWJIbPq1 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 18, 2022

Big Jet TV is currently getting more than two and a half times more viewers than GB News usually gets. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 18, 2022

People say twitter is a nightmare place but without it the sentence 'the guy at heathrow is the sequel to the 2016 puddle we didn't know we needed' wouldn't make any sense. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 18, 2022

my Twitter feed today has gone from people insisting working from home is more productive to people obsessing about Big Jet TV… — Henry Mance (@henrymance) February 18, 2022

The 'proper' airport going fans fuming at all the tourists tuning in to Big Jet TV today. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 18, 2022

"Sorry we can't do any work today we are currently watching planes land at Heathrow…. yes we are being serious" — Dave (@davechannel) February 18, 2022

Looking forward to Big Jet TV's eight-part Netflix series — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) February 18, 2022

To conclude …

Big Jet TV is killing it — Chain Bear (@chainbear) February 18, 2022

