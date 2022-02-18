27 favourite things people are saying about Big Jet TV right now

Twitter

There’s only one TV channel that anyone’s talking about today and that’s Big Jet TV over on YouTube, watching (and commentating) on planes trying to land at Heathrow in the middle of Storm Eunice.

Big Jet TV’s founder and host Jerry Dyer is our master of ceremonies on the channel, giving his expert opinion on the extraordinarily skilled pilots battling the most severe storm the country has seen for decades.

Just in case you haven’t seen any of it yet – or even if you have – this clip is one of the most memorable of a whole host of gripping (and terrifying) moments people have been witnessing today.

I am considering leaving all current jobs and applying for a gig at Big Jet TV #GoOnThen ✈️

pic.twitter.com/G8C7JQhqGy — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 18, 2022

And it’s prompted no end of comments as you might imagine and we’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to. Here are our favourites.

BIG JET TV: 47.2% (+22.6)

CON: 29.9% (-3.5)

LAB: 19.4% (-4.9)

GRN: 3.5% (-9.8) — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) February 18, 2022

130,000 people watching the planes land on Big Jet TV but how many of them will bother going down to their local, grassroots airfield next weekend? — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 18, 2022

just wanna be in the pub, big screen on, watching BIG JET TV with some pints — bobby (@eaglemcgill) February 18, 2022

Are the New York Times going to buy Big Jet TV before the end of the day? — Jamie East (@jamieeast) February 18, 2022

Big Jet TV is currently getting more than two and a half times more viewers than GB News usually gets. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 18, 2022

Big Jet TV may be the end of football. — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) February 18, 2022

Chester, like everyone in the UK, is glued to Big Jet TV.#StormEunice pic.twitter.com/gAooO39Swa — Margo (@margozzi) February 18, 2022

Big Jet TV is the zenith of entertainment for British people: thrills and spills, a cheerful commentary, plucky pilots, somebody else’s problem and best of all: it’s about the weather. — Ben Fenton (@benfenton) February 18, 2022

After a media bidding war, Channel 4 announces the Great British Take Off, in which Jerry from Big Jet TV judges celebrities handling A380s in stormy weather — Steve Parks (@steveparks) February 18, 2022

The people The people

watching who are on

Big Jet Tv the planes pic.twitter.com/FadXlU5VJr — Sam McQueen (@samuel_mcqueen) February 18, 2022

the 100k people watching big jet tv pic.twitter.com/6HGjslvc8L — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) February 18, 2022

Big Jet TV man needs his own show pronto. Love the commentary. “Go on you Brits” whenever there’s a BA flight. It’s like the landing Olympics. — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) February 18, 2022

