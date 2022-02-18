Twitter

27 favourite things people are saying about Big Jet TV right now

Poke Staff. Updated February 18th, 2022

There’s only one TV channel that anyone’s talking about today and that’s Big Jet TV over on YouTube, watching (and commentating) on planes trying to land at Heathrow in the middle of Storm Eunice.

Big Jet TV’s founder and host Jerry Dyer is our master of ceremonies on the channel, giving his expert opinion on the extraordinarily skilled pilots battling the most severe storm the country has seen for decades.

Just in case you haven’t seen any of it yet – or even if you have – this clip is one of the most memorable of a whole host of gripping (and terrifying) moments people have been witnessing today.

And it’s prompted no end of comments as you might imagine and we’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to. Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Article Pages: 1 2