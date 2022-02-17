People are fascinated by this cat’s unique feeding technique

Animals

Over on TikTok, @dimsimcoco has been sharing clips of his beautiful cats, a handsome Russian Blue and a ginger and white shorthair.

Recently, a video of the Blue eating his dinner has gone viral, and when you see it you’ll understand why.

If it gets the job done …

Here are a few things TikTok users have been saying about his, erm, unusual technique.

A video like that was never going to be confined to one platform, and sure enough it turned up on Twitter.

I have never seen such unhinged cat biscuit eating pic.twitter.com/Tv1j0i79sU — Jeffrey Simpson (@FadAstra) February 14, 2022

This is not a cat, it is a goblin or gremlin of some kind and I love it dearly. https://t.co/M5ka0qq3Wf — Jay Hulme (@JayHulmePoet) February 15, 2022

Me in the kitchen, after a night out on the razz, eating cereal out of the box. https://t.co/5BeEU9tad2 — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) February 15, 2022

If you thought that video captured a fluke moment, think again –

Source @dimsimcoco H/T @FadAstra Image Screengrab