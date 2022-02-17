People are fascinated by this cat’s unique feeding technique
Over on TikTok, @dimsimcoco has been sharing clips of his beautiful cats, a handsome Russian Blue and a ginger and white shorthair.
Recently, a video of the Blue eating his dinner has gone viral, and when you see it you’ll understand why.
@dimsimcoco
If it gets the job done …
Here are a few things TikTok users have been saying about his, erm, unusual technique.
A video like that was never going to be confined to one platform, and sure enough it turned up on Twitter.
I have never seen such unhinged cat biscuit eating pic.twitter.com/Tv1j0i79sU
— Jeffrey Simpson (@FadAstra) February 14, 2022
This is not a cat, it is a goblin or gremlin of some kind and I love it dearly. https://t.co/M5ka0qq3Wf
— Jay Hulme (@JayHulmePoet) February 15, 2022
Me in the kitchen, after a night out on the razz, eating cereal out of the box. https://t.co/5BeEU9tad2
— Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) February 15, 2022
If you thought that video captured a fluke moment, think again –
@dimsimcoco
