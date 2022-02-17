Animals

People are fascinated by this cat’s unique feeding technique

Updated February 17th, 2022

Over on TikTok, @dimsimcoco has been sharing clips of his beautiful cats, a handsome Russian Blue and a ginger and white shorthair.

Recently, a video of the Blue eating his dinner has gone viral, and when you see it you’ll understand why.

If it gets the job done …

Here are a few things TikTok users have been saying about his, erm, unusual technique.

A video like that was never going to be confined to one platform, and sure enough it turned up on Twitter.

If you thought that video captured a fluke moment, think again –

