This Sun columnist suggested posting Gen Z to the frontline to make them less woke – 19 glorious takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 17th, 2022

Tory Party Chairman Oliver Dowden recently took time out of his busy schedule of defending Boris Johnson to beat his chest in front of an American right-wing think tank, criticising ‘woke ideology’ and calling for a return to ‘Western values’.

In response, Jane Moore – Sun columnist and occasional host of Loose Women – came down with a common affliction of a certain type of political commentator, which causes a tendency to associate experiencing war conditions with strength and quality of character.

She suggested creating a Wife Swap-style TV show named Strife Swap, which would see what she described as ‘a bunch of Gen Zs …torn away from their war on free speech in our universities’ for a posting to the Ukrainian border with Russia.

‘Here’s a gun, kids. You have a choice — kill or get killed.’

Her stance received every bit as much ridicule as it deserved.

