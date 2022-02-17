This Sun columnist suggested posting Gen Z to the frontline to make them less woke – 19 glorious takedowns

News

Tory Party Chairman Oliver Dowden recently took time out of his busy schedule of defending Boris Johnson to beat his chest in front of an American right-wing think tank, criticising ‘woke ideology’ and calling for a return to ‘Western values’.

"Do not challenge the continuing right of people like me to rule in our own interests": Oliver Dowden translated. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) February 15, 2022

In response, Jane Moore – Sun columnist and occasional host of Loose Women – came down with a common affliction of a certain type of political commentator, which causes a tendency to associate experiencing war conditions with strength and quality of character.

She suggested creating a Wife Swap-style TV show named Strife Swap, which would see what she described as ‘a bunch of Gen Zs …torn away from their war on free speech in our universities’ for a posting to the Ukrainian border with Russia.

‘Here’s a gun, kids. You have a choice — kill or get killed.’

Her stance received every bit as much ridicule as it deserved.

Just someone whose closest experience to war is hosting ITV lunchtime chat show Loose Women fantasising about kids who have known nothing but two recessions and pandemic being forced to fight a superpower pic.twitter.com/FVamNZIPUg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 16, 2022

OK Jane, let's see how you deal with REAL problems – starting with a primer on the fallacy of relative privation. pic.twitter.com/9WWzaxhegV — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) February 16, 2022

Jane Moore in the Sun. Completely losing her shit in the most utterly repugnant manner. pic.twitter.com/Lj5onGlhPG — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 16, 2022

Your occasional reminder that National Service ended in 1960, and that nobody born after September 1939 experienced it, except in their fervid imaginations. pic.twitter.com/yMhzRxTfmo — David Andress (@ProfDaveAndress) February 16, 2022

"I'm angry that I didn't fight in WW2 and still angrier than Gen Z haven't found a way to either" pic.twitter.com/kB0xqeYkoH — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) February 16, 2022

Jane Moore who famously fought in the trenches of World War One pic.twitter.com/RT1QpqLsKF — marcus x dusty 🇧🇧 (@marcusjdl) February 16, 2022

Fuck right off. 1⃣ Ukraine's peril isn't fodder for your culture war on people you decided are less equipped to handle war than you baselessly fantasize you are. 2⃣ Shit like this undermines support for Ukraine by wrongly implying British kids may be sent to fight there. pic.twitter.com/y3RosQpbSM — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) February 16, 2022

Jane Moore, veteran of the Waitrose arancini outage of 2005 pic.twitter.com/gB0MSk37r7 — Kerry-Anne Mendoza 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheMendozaWoman) February 16, 2022

