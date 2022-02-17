Fox News presenter forgets Trump was in charge as she slams Biden for 2020 failings

News

As Canada’s anti-vaccine passport trucker protests continue to damage both the Canadian and US economies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act, giving police powers to freeze protesters’ assets.

I want to be very clear about what we are – and are not – doing by invoking the Emergencies Act, and how taking this step will help get the situation under control. In case you missed our announcement earlier today, watch this: pic.twitter.com/htGmZH09Jd — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 15, 2022

Fox News presenter Jeanine Pirro, who is also opposed to vaccine mandates despite Fox having one in place, let rip regarding news that Trudeau had discussed the move with President Biden. It’s quite the stream of vitriol.

Jeanine: Trudeau is now going to listen to Biden. Biden now has the final word on what you should do if someone is protesting peacefully. Biden, the same guy who in the Summer of 2020 decided he would allow people to burn down streets pic.twitter.com/BxuJrh9xQy — Acyn (@Acyn) February 15, 2022

There’s a sliiiiiight problem with that. Trump was still the president in the summer of 2020. Bit awkward.

Biden was president in the Summer of 2020, apparently. I had no idea. https://t.co/zBcKvZ8Dho — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) February 15, 2022

FUN FACT: The "guy who in the Summer of 2020 decided he would allow people to burn down streets" was Donald J Trump. https://t.co/Ps5aBuuCcX — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 15, 2022

If you think they're morons because they don't know that Trump was POTUS in 2020, remember that some Trumpers blame Obama for 9/11. History isn't a strong subject for Republicans. https://t.co/qNKjbMJvvv — Galileo (@Galileo242) February 16, 2022

Who wants to tell her? Judge Jeanine: "Biden, the same guy who, in the summer of 2020, decided that he would allow people to burn down streets and businesses." pic.twitter.com/QY4iyF8unw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 15, 2022

Oh, hey, @JudgeJeanine, Donald was POTUS in the summer of 2020. Maybe cut back on the boxed wine. https://t.co/tML6wTa89m — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 15, 2022

So when they said Biden was hiding in his basement he was secretly running the response to the protests on behalf of the President? https://t.co/51g8AjdKk7 — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 15, 2022

Apparently we can no longer even agree upon which space-time continuum we are travelling. https://t.co/g8VagnQoSc — CavsKermit (@JbkJbk1234) February 16, 2022

George Takei had a question.

Seriously, how is she on television? https://t.co/uih3MDH2tw — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 16, 2022

Fox News standards in action.

READ MORE

The jury’s out on whether this Fox News presenter’s farcical confusion was an act

Source Acyn Torabi Image Screengrab