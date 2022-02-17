News

Fox News presenter forgets Trump was in charge as she slams Biden for 2020 failings

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 17th, 2022

As Canada’s anti-vaccine passport trucker protests continue to damage both the Canadian and US economies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act, giving police powers to freeze protesters’ assets.

Fox News presenter Jeanine Pirro, who is also opposed to vaccine mandates despite Fox having one in place, let rip regarding news that Trudeau had discussed the move with President Biden. It’s quite the stream of vitriol.

There’s a sliiiiiight problem with that. Trump was still the president in the summer of 2020. Bit awkward.

George Takei had a question.

Fox News standards in action.

Source Acyn Torabi Image Screengrab