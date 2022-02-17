David Baddiel gave a pedant a free comedy workshop and people loved it
David Baddiel isn’t just a past master at dishing out comebacks on Twitter, he made a whole show about it.
And while the 2021 tour might have ended, he hasn’t let up on Twitter and this is a classic case in point.
‘I find a quick workshop in comedy and linguistics very bracing of a morning,’ said @Baddiel over on Twitter.
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 17, 2022
And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.
Let’s hope it did.
It’s always a first name followed by a long number.
— Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) February 17, 2022
And there was a PS.
Thanks. pic.twitter.com/Q1KG8PX8rm
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 17, 2022
