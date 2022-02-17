Weird World

Conspiracy theory of the day

Poke Staff. Updated February 17th, 2022

Latest in an occasional series, conspiracy theory of the day goes to the person who shared this in the Facebook group, ‘convoy to Canberra – Australia’.

 

As you might imagine, opinion was wildly divided between people who were convinced it had to be a troll, and others for whom no amount of tin foil hattery was beyond the pale these days.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @jamesdoleman.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Source Twitter @jamesdoleman