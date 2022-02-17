Weird World

Latest in an occasional series, conspiracy theory of the day goes to the person who shared this in the Facebook group, ‘convoy to Canberra – Australia’.

As you might imagine, opinion was wildly divided between people who were convinced it had to be a troll, and others for whom no amount of tin foil hattery was beyond the pale these days.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @jamesdoleman.

They’ve worked out the wasp sting vaccine trick lads. Back to the drawing board. pic.twitter.com/uHYxW1ouBD — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) February 16, 2022

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Just doing her bit for public health. pic.twitter.com/BnGYBz8KGW — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) February 16, 2022

Dad also got a job as a long range vaccine administrator pic.twitter.com/D0pgceJy4l — Oor Blaze fae Skye (@Blazespage) February 16, 2022

“we’re anti mask and anti wasp sting vaccine trick” pic.twitter.com/8kXLjRmGmf — John Lish 💙 (@LostTransport) February 16, 2022

Time to try out the old Hide-a-Syringe-at-the-Bottom-of-the-Washing-Up-Bowl trick methinks. — Rebecca Jules (@RebeccaJJules) February 16, 2022

How is the hospital he was taken to not part of the system which supposedly administers these vaccine darts? And if it is, surely they’d be covering it up, no? 🤔

I’d personally opt for the “hiding under manhole covers and jabbing unprotected passers-by ” trick — Perci (@Sir99percent) February 16, 2022

Source Twitter @jamesdoleman