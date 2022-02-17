Arnold Schwarzenegger’s money-making joke went over everyone’s heads and it just went viral all over again

Celebrity

This old Arnold Schwarzenegger clip has just gone viral all over again on Reddit.

It’s the great man being interviewed on Kiss FM’s breakfast show back in the day, asked for the ‘easiest way to make money’.

And it’s fair to say only one person comes out of it well.

That pause went on for so long we can’t believe the emergency tape didn’t kick in.

‘You know you are a good speaker when you can say nothing and everyone stays silent to give you all the attention.’

SanoKei ‘The tension that built up made it 10x funnier.’

m3nt4ld4t0x ‘How did they not get that?’

personalhale ‘He was so dead pan and his greatness had them enthralled, thinking, shit he about to get deep. But hes just cracking a simple joke. You miss those things when youre looking so deep for things that arnt there. ‘Like people who are famous artist and make something simple just cus they felt like it but people twist it and make it more than it is. Happens all the time.’

lastweek_monday ‘I feel like so many people hear grind culture weird shit that they thought he was going into some weird speech.’

slapstirmcgee1000 ‘His response was perfect, too. He worked his ass off to get where he got, but instead of flexing (pun intended) he went for a joke.’

FutureBondVillain

And you can watch the entire interview here.

READ MORE

This Tory MP’s Brexit dividend is not the glorious triumph she thinks it is

Source Reddit u/ZiraelN7u/freudian_nipps YouTube Kiss FM