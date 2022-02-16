What did you learn at an embarrassingly late age? 21 penny drops

Life

A Redditor named u/Interesting_Aioli_75 had a very important question.

What did you learn at an embarrassingly late age?

It looks like this might have been what inspired them to ask it.

I’ll go first – I am almost 30, and it was only a couple years ago that I learned that not all planets are solid.

Science isn’t for everyone.

Other Redditors answered the question in droves, and – as you might have predicted – some are NSFW.

I realised the name of The Beatles is a pun (on “beat music”) when I was in my 50s. Until then, I thought it was just a deliberate misspelling with no meaning beyond that.

I learned in my mid-twenties that the term “afternoon” literally means all the hours that are after noon.

I didn’t understand “pitch black”, I thought “pitch” just meant completely. So I would say things like the car is pitch white, or pitch blue.

My dad once told me that the word “gullible” isn’t in the dictionary. 18 years later, I got the joke.

That ponies are not baby horses.

That watching the microwave cook my food does not actually cook my brain. My dad just told me that to get some extra chuckles for himself.

I always thought that if a guy didn’t hold his penis while he was peeing, that it would whip around like a fire hose.

I was 16 in 2010 when I learned that Eminem and Slim Shady are the same person (I didn’t listen to rap AT ALL growing up). When I told my mother, who is wildly more in touch with pop culture, she just looked at me like I grew a dick out of my forehead while laughing and said “no shit, dumbass.” I deserved that one.

At age 35 I learned that the spices in the grocery store are arranged alphabetically.

The end pieces of a loaf of bread keep the bread fresher, longer, so you should not eat them until the very end of the loaf. This I learned at 52.

That narwhals were real. I genuinely thought they were myth until I saw them on a David Attenborough documentary.

