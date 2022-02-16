Prince Andrew has settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre – 23 right royal pisstakes

News

CW. Sexual assault and abuse.

Just weeks before he could have been legally compelled to make a recorded statement regarding accusations of sexual assault against him, Prince Andrew has reached an out-of-court settlement with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement over civil sex assault claim filed in US https://t.co/1w29LTnFvu — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 15, 2022

He continues to deny the charge, as well as insistng he has no recollection of meeting Ms. Giuffre.

tfw you pay an undisclosed sum to someone you had no recollection of meeting pic.twitter.com/ZJ4t5cJ57b — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 15, 2022

In addition to the undisclosed settlement amount, which is reported to be between £7.5 and £12 million, the prince’s legal team released a statement, including these remarks.

Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. Prince Andrew …pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.

You can read the full – and very short – document here.

Or …you can read huge amounts of Twitter pisstaking right here.

1.

The Daily Mail currently trying to figure out how this makes Prince Andrew 100% innocent but at the same time totally incriminates Meghan Markle — joe heenan (@joeheenan) February 15, 2022

2.

Virginia Giuffre must have sent Prince Andrew one hell of a questionnaire. — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) February 15, 2022

3.

Wait. Does this mean Andrew Windsor was *not* at Pizza Express in Woking? — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 15, 2022

4.

Congratulations to Prince Andrew, who was found not guilty by a jury of a few million pictures of his mum in neatly bound bundles. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) February 15, 2022

5.

Never met her. Don’t remember the photograph. I was in pizza express in woking. Can’t sweat. I demand a trial by jury. Ok here’s a big pile of money. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 15, 2022

6.

a £10m settlement is enough to make anyone break into a cold sweat, if they can sweat — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 15, 2022

7.

First details of Prince Andrew’s court settlement emerge: pic.twitter.com/ny2Pr5PJ1v — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 15, 2022

8.

For Prince Andrew, an out of court settlement. For Boris Johnson, a questionnaire from the Met. Being rich and powerful means never having to say your sorry. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) February 15, 2022

9.

Listen guys, if Prince Andrew is handing out 10 million quid to women he’s never even met I might take a punt myself. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) February 15, 2022

10.

How the settlement money will be knocking on Prince Andrew’s bank account. pic.twitter.com/3GrprzG1IG — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) February 15, 2022

11.

Twelve million quid??!! For visiting a Pizza Express??!!

He must have ordered a starter and a pudding. And sometimes you think it’s unlimited coffee but you have to pay for each refill. That’s how they get you. pic.twitter.com/m6YOlfe7z9 — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) February 15, 2022

12.