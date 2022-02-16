News

Prince Andrew has settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre – 23 right royal pisstakes

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 16th, 2022

CW. Sexual assault and abuse.

Just weeks before he could have been legally compelled to make a recorded statement regarding accusations of sexual assault against him, Prince Andrew has reached an out-of-court settlement with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

He continues to deny the charge, as well as insistng he has no recollection of meeting Ms. Giuffre.

In addition to the undisclosed settlement amount, which is reported to be between £7.5 and £12 million, the prince’s legal team released a statement, including these remarks.

Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

Prince Andrew …pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.

You can read the full – and very short – document here.

Or …you can read huge amounts of Twitter pisstaking right here.

