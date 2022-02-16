GB News’ Tom Harwood found a whole world of pain with his hot take on the globe

Celebrity

GB News presenter Tom Harwood is no stranger to a bit of Twitter mockery. The former avid Brexit campaigner was rightly panned for this shot straight into his foot, back in 2019.

He didn’t fare much better for criticising the work history of a *checks notes* 16-year-old.

We may never know why he decided to stick his head above the social media parapet again, but he really went for it with this geographical observation.

We can’t fault his observation skills. Here’s how Twitter responded.

There’s that scything geopolitical analysis for which “GB News” is renowned. pic.twitter.com/B6IDCf7vPD — Alasdair Pinkerton (@AlPinkerton) February 15, 2022

When you hit the bong >>>> https://t.co/qTaPKQDt0R — keewa (@keewa) February 15, 2022

Wild how from one angle Tom’s head is mostly face, and from another it's mostly hair. https://t.co/J8Lst5Z3iW pic.twitter.com/4xALA3oCVP — mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) February 15, 2022

'Join my continuously imploding head again tomorrow when I compare pens and pencils.' https://t.co/onV3pFSkDd — Justin Lewis (@WhenIsBirths) February 15, 2022

I think I could demonstrate that 'watch me slide my thumb away from my hand' trick and Tom would hail me as a true wizard. https://t.co/nSIXiTBSgq — Pete Prodge (@peteprodge) February 15, 2022

Next week on Teaching Tom; “Have you seen that big hot orange ball in the sky?? What’s THAT about?” https://t.co/QMUPdbROTV — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) February 15, 2022

Tom harwood has just landed on earth today. pic.twitter.com/4IAPywhEoz — SpanishDan 💙 conservative CORRUPTION (@SpanishDan1) February 15, 2022

You could occupy him for hours by giving him a coin to look at. https://t.co/HPIobUYx5u — Ivan (@hellothisisivan) February 15, 2022

It is crazy. For example, if you stand in Swindon town centre, from that angle the entire world seems to consist only of Swindon. https://t.co/IRVnMNOuN6 — Differently Dave (@GoldenVision90) February 15, 2022

James Haley threw this into the mix.

So true Tom, another thing that blew my mind the other day is that when things far away look small they aren’t actually small, being far away just makes them look like that. https://t.co/i2xvWaXDus — James Haley (@jrhaley101) February 15, 2022

