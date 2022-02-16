When an anti-vaxxer is so close to getting the point

Life

The ‘Vaccines don’t prevent Covid’ argument crops up over and over – no matter how many times people patiently explain that it makes catching the virus much less likely to prove serious, or even fatal.

In a little exchange shared on Reddit’s r/facepalm, someone came within a whisker of grasping that concept. Close, but no cigar.

You can almost hear the whoosh as it goes over their head.

Redditors could hardly believe the size of this particular facepalm.

Self awareness 0.

Dutch_Midget

The problem is that a lot of people believe every other vaccine has to (and can) prevent an infection.

Esteozeka

I mean you could hear the condescending tone from the text. The last commenter definitely thinks they’re the smartest in the room at all times, and enjoys the smell of their own farts.

kewlkidmgoo

This might be the best facepalm i’ve seen so far.

takinganicestroll

Error: task failed successfully ¯\(ツ)/¯

Cley_Faye

Holy shit this one is next level.

HalalRumpSteak

u/UsedTrifles had an analogy of their own.

Is he like the flat Earther that has friends all over the globe?

