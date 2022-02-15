The Tory peer who accused Yorkshire of begging for handouts got a very special love letter from the Yorkshire Post

Politics

There’s been no shortage of criticism of the government’s so-called levelling-up agenda, which appears to have promised very little other than the possibility of finally delivering some of the money that didn’t materialise after previous promises.

Levelling-up is a hoax: £15bn of cuts in central govt grants to local authorities are not reversed. Authorities increasing council council tax; cutting care support, bus services, libraries, school support, youth services, delaying bin collections.https://t.co/3iqKZyTrWm — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) February 7, 2022

To those criticising @michaelgove for constructing his “levelling-up” plan by copying & pasting Wikipedia. Credit where credit’s due. He’s dramatically upped his game. — Andrew Levi (@AndrewPRLevi) February 4, 2022

Levelling-up: some wealthy areas of England to see 10 times more funding than poorest 🙄 https://t.co/a5julrLnuO — Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) February 3, 2022

The plans have failed to address the needs of, well, pretty much anyone, actually – but rural areas continue to see serious neglect. This was highlighted by The Yorkshire Post.

Tory peer Lord Moylan didn’t take kindly to criticism of the plan, and he said the quiet parts out loud.

His slur got exactly the reaction you’d expect.

1.

Tory peer and ex-merchant banker Lord Moylan calls Yorkshire a "county of leftist whingers begging for handouts" & apparently berates their local paper in the process👇 Is it possible to be any more demeaning? https://t.co/UTr2FBFhcE — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) February 13, 2022

2.

“Leftist whingers begging for handouts.” The Tories haven’t changed much, have they? https://t.co/YTzc29ZEeU — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) February 13, 2022

3.

People keep asking me what 'levelling up' means. I think Lord Moylan captures its essence perfectly here: https://t.co/ibQ9W1TMDp — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) February 13, 2022

4.

Every utterance by Moylan is so awful, stupid or insulting. I'm beginning to wonder if he's part of some revolutionary cell, that's infiltrated the Lords and is seeking to bring the whole thing tumbling down from within. pic.twitter.com/9uPQD9JOL9 — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 13, 2022

5.

Do you ever hear yourself? Does the you from decades ago ask "What on *earth* are you doing?"

When you studied philosophy at Oxford did you ever imagine using the phrase 'Leftist whingers begging for handouts'?

You're in your 60s. Where's your dignity? What, in short, went wrong? https://t.co/E36AaO2wL9 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 13, 2022

6.

Speaking as a Yorkshire born and bred lass, I think I speak for my people when I say we are more hard working than you and your ilk all put together. Don't bother visiting. We don't want cantankerous spiteful old men like you sullying the landscape. — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺🌹 (@baratheongirl) February 13, 2022

7.