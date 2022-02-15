Weird World

This unusual funeral was oddly uplifting – lovely jubbly

Poke Staff. Updated February 15th, 2022

A funeral is such an emotional thing – the last chance to show the person’s character to the world, with the right choice of music, the perfect readings, the two people cosplaying as characters from Only Fools and Horses in front of a Trotter’s Independent Trading hearse.

Wait – what?

Lovely jubbly.

Stuart’s tweet was oddly uplifting, picking up comments like these.

And the undertaker who provides these funerals? Why, Only Fools and Hearses, of course.

READ MORE

This woman has spotted a funeral hearse in Corby with a brilliantly rude floral display

Source stuart william Image Screengrab