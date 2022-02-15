This unusual funeral was oddly uplifting – lovely jubbly

Weird World

A funeral is such an emotional thing – the last chance to show the person’s character to the world, with the right choice of music, the perfect readings, the two people cosplaying as characters from Only Fools and Horses in front of a Trotter’s Independent Trading hearse.

Wait – what?

What a send off 👏👏 you'd have to laugh 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/FY6ljSDHPu — stuart william (@stu_will_i_am) February 13, 2022

Lovely jubbly.

Stuart’s tweet was oddly uplifting, picking up comments like these.

When Brexit goes away. https://t.co/XKMbYmbrGW — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL (@MrKenShabby) February 13, 2022

Yes sir, would you like the Del Boy 'Batman & Robin' funeral? Or the 'trip to France' funeral??

Brilliant. Fair play to them. Making people smile to the very last. 👏👏😘 https://t.co/qXvvWSqs0h — Gilly (@oGototheS) February 13, 2022

As an undertaker Ive done great funerals. My fave was a motorcycle fanatic who died of old age, his widow wanted an apt send off. We managed to hire a “hearse” hayabusa motorbike & side car – and the rider took gentleman on his “last ride” 100mph down the A27 to the crem. 🤫 — Andrea Pluma Negra 🪶 (@ANergra) February 13, 2022

And the undertaker who provides these funerals? Why, Only Fools and Hearses, of course.

