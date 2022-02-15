This classic quiz answer has cropped up again because it’s just so bad it’s brilliant
Quiz shows are not for everyone, yet someone went on daytime favourite Tipping Point with a giant hole in his general knowledge, and the result was one of the best – but also worst – answers ever given on a quiz show.
@scottygbryan This answer on #tippingpoint is an utter masterpiece #quizshowfail #quizshow #itv #tvfail ♬ original sound – Scott Bryan
Poor Dave. Poor Ben Shephard.
Although it isn’t the first time the clip has gone viral – and probably won’t be the last – it was the first time a lot of people had seen it, and it got some very funny reactions.
It found its way back to Twitter, where these tweets summed it up.
Oh my good god pic.twitter.com/MGoqsESpP7
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2022
Another classic tipping point answer pic.twitter.com/Z2pHQIPxk5
— Adam Thirlwell (@adam_thirlwell) February 11, 2022
Ben Shepherd’s face is perfect. Remarkable daytime quizzing, this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Lreh0JCX2
— Graeme Douglas (@graemedouglas) October 25, 2021
This has to be the worst game show answer ever #tippingpoint #AgathaChristie pic.twitter.com/psubcbp2yb
— Mark Gerrard (@mgeddy94) February 11, 2022
Pause this at 33 seconds and try to guess what name he gives. I guarantee you'll be wrong. https://t.co/VLeqZVypOV
— John Self (@john_self) February 11, 2022
As a bonus, there’s never a bad time to revisit this hilarious mix-up of Cressida Dick’s name, but this is surely a particularly good time.
@jason_manford
Oh …on the topic of ‘Downsizing: How I Lost 8 Stone, Reversed My Diabetes and Regained My Health’ –
Funnily enough, it wasn’t. It was Tom Watson.
