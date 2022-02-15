Entertainment

This classic quiz answer has cropped up again because it’s just so bad it’s brilliant

Poke Staff. Updated February 15th, 2022

Quiz shows are not for everyone, yet someone went on daytime favourite Tipping Point with a giant hole in his general knowledge, and the result was one of the best – but also worst – answers ever given on a quiz show.

@scottygbryan This answer on #tippingpoint is an utter masterpiece #quizshowfail #quizshow #itv #tvfail ♬ original sound – Scott Bryan

Poor Dave. Poor Ben Shephard.

Although it isn’t the first time the clip has gone viral – and probably won’t be the last – it was the first time a lot of people had seen it, and it got some very funny reactions.

It found its way back to Twitter, where these tweets summed it up.

As a bonus, there’s never a bad time to revisit this hilarious mix-up of Cressida Dick’s name, but this is surely a particularly good time.

@jason_manford

♬ original sound – Jason Manford

Oh …on the topic of ‘Downsizing: How I Lost 8 Stone, Reversed My Diabetes and Regained My Health’ –

Funnily enough, it wasn’t. It was Tom Watson.

