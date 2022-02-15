This classic quiz answer has cropped up again because it’s just so bad it’s brilliant

Entertainment

Quiz shows are not for everyone, yet someone went on daytime favourite Tipping Point with a giant hole in his general knowledge, and the result was one of the best – but also worst – answers ever given on a quiz show.

Poor Dave. Poor Ben Shephard.

Although it isn’t the first time the clip has gone viral – and probably won’t be the last – it was the first time a lot of people had seen it, and it got some very funny reactions.

It found its way back to Twitter, where these tweets summed it up.

Oh my good god pic.twitter.com/MGoqsESpP7 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2022

Another classic tipping point answer pic.twitter.com/Z2pHQIPxk5 — Adam Thirlwell (@adam_thirlwell) February 11, 2022

Ben Shepherd’s face is perfect. Remarkable daytime quizzing, this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Lreh0JCX2 — Graeme Douglas (@graemedouglas) October 25, 2021

This has to be the worst game show answer ever #tippingpoint #AgathaChristie pic.twitter.com/psubcbp2yb — Mark Gerrard (@mgeddy94) February 11, 2022

Pause this at 33 seconds and try to guess what name he gives. I guarantee you'll be wrong. https://t.co/VLeqZVypOV — John Self (@john_self) February 11, 2022

As a bonus, there’s never a bad time to revisit this hilarious mix-up of Cressida Dick’s name, but this is surely a particularly good time.

Oh …on the topic of ‘Downsizing: How I Lost 8 Stone, Reversed My Diabetes and Regained My Health’ –

Funnily enough, it wasn’t. It was Tom Watson.

