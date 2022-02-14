James Blunt had the best response to New Zealand’s anti-protest tactics

Celebrity

Several hundred protesters emulating the “Freedom Convoy” truckers currently causing mayhem in Canada have set up camp around New Zealand’s parliament.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT New Zealand police arrested more than 50 people and began forcefully removing hundreds of protesters camped outside its parliament building for the last three days to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates https://t.co/LHNwUk54Bg pic.twitter.com/BprRoFImnp — Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2022

Their aim is to register their displeasure against the country’s strict Covid-19 rules, which have kept the total deaths over the whole pandemic to 53.

After police action failed to stem the tide, the parliamentary Speaker, Trevor Mallard, tried to make conditions so unpleasant for the protesters that they would leave of their own accord. He did this by having the music of Barry Manilow, Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’, and the Macarena broadcast on a 15-minute loop.

New Zealand plays Barry Manilow to repel parliament protesters https://t.co/3cBPeWT4qV — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 12, 2022

The story went down well across social media, with reactions like these being the order of the day.

Barry Manilow and the Macarena? Man, the authorities are serious. https://t.co/84hmDXUg8r — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) February 12, 2022

As someone who grew up being relentlessly subjected to Barry Manilow, I have nothing but sympathy, despite political differences. pic.twitter.com/oF3ckfxOkM — Damon (@damocrat) February 12, 2022

I knew Barry Manilow would play an outsized role in the apocalypse. — justine says send everyone N95 masks (@kvetchings) February 12, 2022

New Zealand has discovered the convoy vaccine https://t.co/5vyHWYvhFK — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) February 12, 2022

The best response, however, came – as it so often does – from James Blunt.

Give me a shout if this doesn’t work. @NZPolice https://t.co/AM2dZ6asMS — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 12, 2022

The powers that be took him up on the offer.

New Zealand protests Day 6: Authorities in NZ playing Barry Manilow, Frozen’s Let It Go & the Macarena on loop in an attempt to get rid of parliament protestors James Blunt publicly offers his services if this doesn’t work “You're Beautiful” now blasting from the speakers https://t.co/w8udh1npkr — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) February 12, 2022

That hasn’t worked either; perhaps he’s more popular than he suspects. His tweet was certainly extremely popular, with tweeters bringing the kudos –

James Blunt just wins twitter time and time again https://t.co/4aqofoMPFR — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) February 12, 2022

James Blunt's humility and sense of humour is something to behold. https://t.co/BuFm10mCWf — 💧 Petie R 🇦🇺🌟💉💉💉😷🦄🌱🌈🌏 (@PrinPeta) February 13, 2022

You’re beautiful 😍 from Kiwis who aren’t protesting…which is most of us. — Jennifer/Henawa (@WaiKiwiQueen) February 12, 2022

James Blunt is so funny, it almost makes me want to listen to his music. https://t.co/q6QfKjnF8m — Simon Hattenstone (@shattenstone) February 13, 2022

Outrageous I love Barry Manilow – James Blunt funny as usual 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cEQL6j3oGU — Karen Tennents girl 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 💙 (@karen_flynn) February 13, 2022

James Blunt just won twitter!! https://t.co/hcXo9dVfEm — KⒶrl PeⒶrce 2 Jab Pfizer💉 (@KarlDotKiwi) February 12, 2022

As for the protestors, it might be time to break out the nuclear option.

If this doesn't work, can we Fed Ex Laurence Fox & his acoustic guitar to Auckland? https://t.co/2Bd9KAeMHf — Kelly Welles (@kelly_welles) February 13, 2022

