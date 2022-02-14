This anti-vaxxer’s IQ boast wasn’t the slam-dunk they thought it was
It’s the most natural thing in the world for parents to be proud of their children, but in this screenshot shared on r/Facepalm by u/Hazy_Robot, an anti-vaxxer parent’s pride was – well – misguided.
This was their boast.
But …this was their son’s results.
Reddit users weighed in.
How did she raise her child “chemical free”? Are they sealed in a vacuum chamber or something?
OJStrings
Water is technically a chemical.
Galbzilla
Smart like his parents.
wcostalu
I’m certainly smarter than both of them. My IQ is 45 which puts me in the top 98.97%.
Take that suckers!
Dutch
TBF an online IQ test is about as useful as an online pregnancy test.
Who knows what her kid’s real IQ is.
SentientHotdogWater
u/MrKingUltraBeast added insult to injury.
I just took this test for fun, and you have to pay 20 dollars to get the results…
She paid 20 dollars to get embarrassed online.
Source r/Facepalm Image r/Facepalm, PixxlTeufel on Pixabay