This anti-vaxxer’s IQ boast wasn’t the slam-dunk they thought it was

It’s the most natural thing in the world for parents to be proud of their children, but in this screenshot shared on r/Facepalm by u/Hazy_Robot, an anti-vaxxer parent’s pride was – well – misguided.

This was their boast.

But …this was their son’s results.

Reddit users weighed in.

How did she raise her child “chemical free”? Are they sealed in a vacuum chamber or something?

OJStrings

Water is technically a chemical.

Galbzilla

Smart like his parents.

wcostalu

I’m certainly smarter than both of them. My IQ is 45 which puts me in the top 98.97%. Take that suckers!

Dutch

TBF an online IQ test is about as useful as an online pregnancy test. Who knows what her kid’s real IQ is.

SentientHotdogWater

u/MrKingUltraBeast added insult to injury.

I just took this test for fun, and you have to pay 20 dollars to get the results… She paid 20 dollars to get embarrassed online.

