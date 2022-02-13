‘The Guy Who Decides Wordle’ is hilariously believable

Entertainment

By now, you should be familiar with the daily word puzzle, Wordle, that has taken the world by storm.

Even if you haven’t tried it yet, or have no intention of ever trying it, you’ll have seen those little green and yellow squares all over Twitter – and the jokes.

Weirdest wordle ever pic.twitter.com/dVRbX4JnRk — Anna Lowman (@annawaits) February 12, 2022

The Covid Eras:

-Tiger King

-Sourdough

-Push-Up Challenge

-“Is This A Cake?”

-Bernie Meme

-Delta

-Pretending the pandemic is over

-“CDC said…”

-Wordle — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) January 17, 2022

losing my fucking mind over the way this woman on the train is playing Wordle… pic.twitter.com/YwpE5McLOa — 777 (@_garrettcharles) February 3, 2022

We’re so glad it’s a worldwide phenomenon, because it inspired the hilarious Australian comedian Jimmy Rees to make another ‘The Guy Who Decides’ sketch – and we can never get enough of those.

“Are there any clues?” “It’s a five-letter word, Jason. What more do you need?”

YouTube users gave it a huge thumbs up.

I love how accurately Jiimmy presents social media.

Vivien Bailes

The perfect crossover, I love Wordle and I love Jimmy Rees.

C D

I see what you did there at the end. Good thing I already played todays word. Lol.

Uncle Phil

One day Jason will take over and tie him up and it will be hilarious 🤣🤣 or he’ll spike his drink 😂

Angie Pants

Lmao this is so true 😂

AlexFierro

Jason Jason Jason 🍸🍸🍸🍾🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Mx edits

My 5 letter word guess for today is : ‘JASON’

Andream –

Jimmy’s sketch inspired at least one person to try a new Wordle tactic.

I’ll start with BASIC tomorrow.

Vienna Suen

Hang on is Jason a word?

READ MORE

‘The Guy Who Decides Podcasts’ has a lot to answer for

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab