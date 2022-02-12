Relatable Cat of the Day
Over on r/Unexpected, u/Elua7 posted a clip of the world’s most relatable cat.
They should put those wheels in human gyms. Just saying.
Redditors loved the cat’s dedication to having a refreshing lie down.
Cat exercises like I do.
crepitus-ventris
This is exactly my relationship to the treadmill that my wife bought me.
prustage
Every new hobby I start:
Too hard, will sleep on it. And eventually skip it.
sohelpmedodge
Getting back to the gym after lockdowns be like …
hlsinc
Me and the stair master.
2ndSnack
u/one_meme_man identified the problem.
Your cat really needs Red Bull, lol.
READ MORE
This football-related cat story is meowls better than that other one
Source r/unexpected Image Screengrab