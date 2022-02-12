Relatable Cat of the Day

Animals

Over on r/Unexpected, u/Elua7 posted a clip of the world’s most relatable cat.

They should put those wheels in human gyms. Just saying.

Redditors loved the cat’s dedication to having a refreshing lie down.

Cat exercises like I do.

crepitus-ventris

This is exactly my relationship to the treadmill that my wife bought me.

prustage

Every new hobby I start: Too hard, will sleep on it. And eventually skip it.

sohelpmedodge

Getting back to the gym after lockdowns be like …

hlsinc

Me and the stair master.

2ndSnack

u/one_meme_man identified the problem.

Your cat really needs Red Bull, lol.

