Boris Johnson has been sent a Met questionnaire – 24 favourite reactions

Despite the resignation of Met Commissioner Cressida Dick, the investigation into alleged breaking of Covid laws in Whitehall and Downing Street continues, with questionnaires going out to more than 50 people – including Boris Johnson.

🚨 Excl: A No10 spokesman confirms the prime minister has tonight received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police and will respond as required. — Ione Wells (@ionewells) February 11, 2022

It certainly cements Johnson’s place in history, with the dubious honour of being the first serving prime minister to find himself in this predicament.

Police confirmed yesterday that the questionnaires would be “taken as written statements under caution”. Which I *think* makes Boris Johnson the first sitting PM to be “questioned” under caution. Sort of. https://t.co/jHrI9vFhWh — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) February 11, 2022

The UK Prime Minister is under police investigation for breaking his own laws. How much longer will Tory MPs allow this to go on for? How much damage are they willing to do to their own party, and public trust in the UK government, to save his skin? https://t.co/94lBc4C3zH — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) February 11, 2022

Those filling in the questionnaires are forbidden from discussing their responses with one another, so it’s a good job there’s no likelihood of any of them even considering breaking the law.

Remember police persuaded Sue Gray she shouldn’t publish whole report as suspects/witnesses could know what others said & tailor evidence accordingly?

To “protect integrity of investigation”

How is getting accounts by questionnaire going to prevent that? Integrity lost ages ago — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) February 12, 2022

The not entirely unexpected news was greeted on Twitter with mass derision – with varying degrees of seriousness.

1.

Call me old fashioned, but I usually expect the Prime Minister to respond to questions from the police with total honesty, not just “as required”. https://t.co/DviLG6NVQo — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) February 11, 2022

2.

Am I missing something or does this entirely rely on a man who has lied to parliament, the public and several of his wives respecting the sanctity of a questionnaire https://t.co/ToMjA6Cd4u — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 11, 2022

3.

Get rid of the noise and this is what's happening: The Prime Minister is being questioned by the police because they think he may have broken the law. By any measure, this is not normal. Don't let anyone try to make this sound normal. https://t.co/LsfkTsQPIH — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 11, 2022

4.

He was ambushed by the questionnaire. — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) February 12, 2022

5.

I'm struggling a bit with this questionnaire from The Met. I can't decide whether to answer every question with "vaccine rollout" or with "I got Brexit done". — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 11, 2022

6.

Is this what the police do now then when someone is suspected of a crime? *Send them a questionnaire *.

Question 1 Did you break the law?

Yes – call the police and hand yourself in.

No – fair enough, sorry to have bothered you, have a nice evening. — Angela (@AngelaMarston) February 11, 2022

7.

answer these questions about bts and we'll tell you which hogwarts house you belong in https://t.co/6AGIup8GUg — joe (@mutablejoe) February 11, 2022

8.

I bet on the questionnaire the Met Police sent Boris Johnson, where it said ‘sex’ he wrote ‘yes please’. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) February 12, 2022

9.

No one expects the Spanish… Questionnaire pic.twitter.com/rF9VutRLMa — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) February 12, 2022

10.

‘Put yer knickers on, love, and fill in this questionnaire’ pic.twitter.com/00WtCWNpfC — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) February 11, 2022

11.