Zac Goldsmith said John Major’s criticism of Boris Johnson wasn’t democratic – only 5 takedowns you need

You might already have seen former prime minister John Major’s blistering criticism of Boris Johnson and his so-called government.

The former PM said Johnson had broken the law over parties and ‘shredded’ Britain’s reputation abroad, among many other things.

We only mention it again because Zac Goldsmith – or, to give him his full title, Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith, Baron Goldsmith of Richmond Park, responded on Twitter by saying this (above a retweet of someone else’s criticism of Major).



And as you might already have guessed, it was the bit about Major’s intervention having ‘zero to do with … democracy’ that really caught people’s attention.

There's something very special about professional heir & serial political failure @ZacGoldsmith taking a swing at John Major. One of them endured unemployment after giving up work to care for his sick mum. The other lost 3 elections in 4 years & was then made a Lord by Johnson. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 10, 2022

A multi-millionaire who ran for London mayor on a racist, clickbait ticket and was given a peerage by his old mucker, Boris Johnson. Zac must be so proud of himself https://t.co/CuNkqDGY6d — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) February 10, 2022

John Major is opposed to democracy says Zac Goldsmith, who lost three elections in the space of four years and was then rewarded with a seat for life in the House Of Lords. pic.twitter.com/YUGzivOEKe — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 10, 2022

Major came from nothing and ended up PM of the UK Goldsmith is the pampered heir to a huge fortune. A failed mayoral candidate who lost his seat in the commons and who now sits in the unelected House of Lords as a minister despite having little discernible talent. https://t.co/MT3ruJby9z — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 10, 2022

Mind you, he was voted into office and, unlike you, didn't have to rely on giving the PM free holidays for making him a Lord. https://t.co/56R1IeM7F1 — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 10, 2022

To conclude …

This is the sense of entitlement a silver spoon gives you. You can sneer at someone who was Prime Minister for 7 years about a "defeat at the polls" without ever worrying that people know you were thumped at the last GE and the guy you give holidays to put you in the Lords. https://t.co/EWiv2mcPdz — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) February 10, 2022

