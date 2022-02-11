Politics

Zac Goldsmith said John Major’s criticism of Boris Johnson wasn’t democratic – only 5 takedowns you need

Poke Staff. Updated February 11th, 2022

You might already have seen former prime minister John Major’s blistering criticism of Boris Johnson and his so-called government.

The former PM said Johnson had broken the law over parties and ‘shredded’ Britain’s reputation abroad, among many other things.

We only mention it again because Zac Goldsmith – or, to give him his full title, Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith, Baron Goldsmith of Richmond Park, responded on Twitter by saying this (above a retweet of someone else’s criticism of Major).


And as you might already have guessed, it was the bit about Major’s intervention having ‘zero to do with … democracy’ that really caught people’s attention.

To conclude …

READ MORE

The Telegraph found someone to prove Kirstie Allsopp right and they win facepalm of the week

Source Twitter @ZacGoldsmith