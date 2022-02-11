This author’s all-time great comeback is a wholesome treat

Twitter

One for the ages, this very funny comeback also scores highly in the wholesome stakes.

‘Cry me a river that flows 5 m/s²,’ said Fishylips who shared it over on Reddit.

‘This has a strong scent of wholesome in there.’

wunderbraten ‘If that river really is flowing 5m/s/s it better stop accelerating at some point or it might just reach escape velocity.’

JohnCavalry ‘Rofl. I know Roger pretty well. Totally in character.’

biiingo ‘He almost made want to read his book.’

Source Reddit u/Fishylips