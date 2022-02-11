Simply 13 funny pictures that went viral this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week on r/funny over on Reddit (and occasionally elsewhere).

1. ‘Spotted at my local McDonald’s. I feel uhhhh… mocked’

2. ‘I’m very patiently waiting for my fiancé to wake up so I can find out why there is a bite mark in the butter …’

3. ‘MYSELF’

4. ‘Kill em’ w kindness’

5. ‘Coconut Tree Balloons Put Up by My Daughter’s Gymnastics Venue …’

6. ‘I used to amuse myself by leaving fake hazard signs around the office’

7. ‘One of these is not like the others’

8. ‘I present to you all, new art that was added to my office building’

9. ‘My DoorDash driver sent the confirmation photo’

10. ‘I told a customer it wouldn’t work, but she insisted. When she saw it, she said nothing and left’



11. ‘pspspsps’

12. ‘Exacly’

13. ‘He really does’

