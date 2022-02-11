People loved this point-by-point takedown of blinkered bosses everywhere

Life

The corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ is where people share tales of shocking bosses and outrageous working conditions.

This post has just gone viral although it’s a little bit different to that – not a specific company but a point-by-point takedown of blinkered bosses everywhere, the sort of employers that crop up in ‘antiwork’ with grim regularity.

Shared by Redditor lindyhomer, it proved popular because it’s just so very well done.

‘So many companies actively disincentivize retention. No shit people are leaving, that’s how you designed it.’

sleepydorian “Did you brag about record breaking profits to your workers while then telling workers there was nothing in the budget for raises?”

the-flying-lunch-box “Did you have record breaking profits on the backs of the workers you are ripping off?”

TheJohnnyElvis ‘Nobody wants to work? Nah, you just don’t want to pay.’

