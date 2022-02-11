People are sharing truths that their profession understands but the public just don’t get – 23 favourites

Life

People have been sharing the things that their profession understands only too well and yet everyone else seems to struggle to get their head round.

And a very funny and occasionally eye-opening read it is too.

It all started when Redditor Stoned_Black_Nerd asked this.

“What is something that people in your profession understand, but the general public can’t seem to grasp?”

And we’ve read all the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and here are our 23 favourites.

1.

‘Public libraries are not safe places to drop off your kids. Edit for clarity: it’s not the books that are unsafe; it’s the other patrons, and the fact that librarians are not babysitters.’

fauxbuous

2.

‘Yes the animal is in the exhibit. Sometimes you have to look for longer than 8 seconds.’

rue842

3.

‘Just because I’m an IT guy doesn’t mean I know how to fix everything. Just like every other profession, there are specialties. Want me to build out a server? I’m in. Want me to remove a virus on your Windows 7 machine? Ummm … No thanks, not really my gig.’

Kaertos

4.

‘Your children are generally assholes and we don’t find them nearly as charming as you find them.’

JonGilbony

5.

‘You can lie all you want about falling on or accidentally sitting on the stuff that gets lodged in your asshole, none of us hcws believe you though!’

Smudgeandarrogant44

6.

‘I’m a lifeguard. I am not a babysitter. It is your job as a parent to watch your kid when swimming and if they cant swim you have to be in the water within 5 feet of them at all times. 9 times out of 10 when we have an child incident or downing, (which happens maybe once every few years) you see a parent running down the hill with a drink in their hand.’

Ceiling_Fan_Lady

7.

‘You actually don’t want an exotic animal as a pet.’

feivelgoeswest

8.

‘Teaching children takes more than subject knowledge. Many people think that their experience as a student qualifies them to be teachers. It’s called the apprenticeship of observation. There are strategies for both classroom management and teaching that you don’t learn from being a student.’

Substantially-Ranged

9.

“Switching it off and on again” in I.T. usually resets the device to the state before you pissed about with it, this quite often solves the problem.’

Jezbod

10.

‘I’m a chocolatier. My god, your chocolate will last the two weeks until Christmas. Buy it now and give it next Christmas. It has a shelf life measured in years. And stop putting it in the fucking fridge. I made it three months ago and it’s been sitting at room temperature in a box since then. If you put it in the fridge for a week it’ll get condensation on it and turn sticky, or the cold will ruin the tempering.’

JvckiWaifu

11.

‘Flossing actually Helps.’

throwmeawaydumbass

12.

‘Yes, your flight is in fact delayed due to weather. Yes, I also understand it’s a gorgeous day here AND at our destination airport. What you don’t understand is the airplane is coming from New York and THEY had weather.’

poser765