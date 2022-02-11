‘Location, Location, Location: Realistic Edition’ says the quiet parts out loud in the funniest way

Entertainment

Kirstie Allsopp has been the gift that keeps on giving for Twitter, after telling the Times her tips for helping young people to afford a home.

Her insistence that giving up luxuries and moving in with parents would be enough gave tweeters the motherlode of material for days.

In other news, I’ve cancelled my Netflix and Spotify subscriptions and look forward to being able to buy a little green Monopoly house on Old Kent Road by the end of the year. It’ll be a squeeze for sure, but if I give up pork scratchings as well I’m sure we’ll fit just fine. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) February 10, 2022

BREAKING: Science has shown the best way of easing your financial struggles is surprisingly not to cancel your Netflix subscription; it's to stop voting Tory x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) February 10, 2022

Oh boy! Cancelling my Netflix subscription straight away. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/j0bOWBvm6X — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 10, 2022

Ms Allsopp’s hot take inspired comedian Seán Burke to create this brilliant parody of one of her property shows – Location, Location, Location.

It’s a pity the Oscar nominations came too early for Seán, Joe O’Neill and Katia Kvinge, but the unqualified praise of tweeters was readily available.

This is brilliant – though a flat white would be a better option than a flat. Valued at more than £0, too!https://t.co/Q2zX4rM75W — George Martin (@GeorgeRobMartin) February 10, 2022

Love this show. https://t.co/WXe3H3O9lm — Lord Bill Badbody (@BillBadbody) February 10, 2022

I'm laughing, but crying laughing… https://t.co/WXqJ4t1eEV — Ciarán O' Driscoll / Ó Drisceoil (@bearaboi) February 10, 2022

I’m helping my kids from the bank of mum and dad by letting them log into my Netflix account…..they’ll be out my hair in no time — Atticus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦 (@AlbaGuBrath1966) February 10, 2022

Trying to buy a home anywhere in 2022 https://t.co/Ue86poc9Vk — EM-CONCEIVABLE! (@mostvaluableEM) February 10, 2022

Is it bad that we agree with David Nielsen?

Now I desperately want to see how many millennials they can fit in a shed. https://t.co/qeIKhouF59 — David Nielsen (@gnomeuser) February 10, 2022

You can also follow Seán on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube or support him with a virtual coffee here.

READ MORE

Even Professor Brian Cox thinks this parody of his shows is out of this world

Source Seán Burke Image Screengrab