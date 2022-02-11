Entertainment

‘Location, Location, Location: Realistic Edition’ says the quiet parts out loud in the funniest way

Poke Staff. Updated February 11th, 2022

Kirstie Allsopp has been the gift that keeps on giving for Twitter, after telling the Times her tips for helping young people to afford a home.

Her insistence that giving up luxuries and moving in with parents would be enough gave tweeters the motherlode of material for days.

Ms Allsopp’s hot take inspired comedian Seán Burke to create this brilliant parody of one of her property shows – Location, Location, Location.

It’s a pity the Oscar nominations came too early for Seán, Joe O’Neill and Katia Kvinge, but the unqualified praise of tweeters was readily available.

Is it bad that we agree with David Nielsen?

Source Seán Burke Image Screengrab