Cressida Dick’s resignation sent this hilarious Pointless moment viral and it’s just fabulous

Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick has resigned her post just hours after insisting that she had no intention of quitting.

The outgoing police chief said she was left with no choice but to go after criticism by London mayor Sadiq Khan and you can read our 19 favourite responses here.

We mention it because her departure sent this brilliant moment from BBC1 quiz show Pointless wildly viral today and it’s just fabulous.

Saw #CressidaDick trending and remembered this wonderful moment from Pointless. TV gold.pic.twitter.com/njup6o6gsx — Jamie Phillips (@JNPhillips4) February 10, 2022

It was shared by Pointless guru Richard Osman himself …

Thank you for this reminder @JNPhillips4. This is the closest Pointless has ever come to being taken off air #CressidaDick https://t.co/bq48MvhL6t — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 11, 2022

… and this PS just made it even better.

The lovely thing about this clip is that Billy really did make money from 'It'll Be Alright On The Night' for it. #CaressaDick #HappyEnding — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 11, 2022

I've never seen this….crying 😂😂 — Dan Mallett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏉🎯🤘🏻 (@MallettsMallet) February 10, 2022

Okay, do you want to just say that one more time… — Neil D (@ofjmx) February 11, 2022

Alexander deserves a medal for keeping a straight face. You can't get a rise out of him! — Statistrician (@statistrician) February 11, 2022

