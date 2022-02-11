Entertainment

Cressida Dick’s resignation sent this hilarious Pointless moment viral and it’s just fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated February 11th, 2022

Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick has resigned her post just hours after insisting that she had no intention of quitting.

The outgoing police chief said she was left with no choice but to go after criticism by London mayor Sadiq Khan and you can read our 19 favourite responses here.

We mention it because her departure sent this brilliant moment from BBC1 quiz show Pointless wildly viral today and it’s just fabulous.

It was shared by Pointless guru Richard Osman himself …

… and this PS just made it even better.

Brilliant.

