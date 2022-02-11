Cressida Dick is stepping down from the Met’s top job – 19 arresting responses

News

On Thursday, hours after stating that she had no intention of resigning, the controversial Commissioner of the London Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, resigned.

BREAKING: Cressida Dick has resigned as head of the Met Police following months of intense criticism. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan gave her the push today, dissatisfied with her response. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) February 10, 2022

The Met posted her statement on Twitter.

Commissioner Cressida Dick will resign from the Metropolitan Police Service – read her statement here.https://t.co/Hl2ds20LRI pic.twitter.com/sACqkVZ5my — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 10, 2022

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who had earlier spoken to Commissioner Dick, shared his own reasoning.

NEW: My statement on the departure of the Met Police Commissioner: pic.twitter.com/5AgoSYIdMW — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) February 10, 2022

Boris Johnson had warm and admiring words for the woman whose failure to investigate the Downing Street parties, followed by her decision to investigate, had supported his successive excuses for deflecting questions.

Dame Cressida has served her country with great dedication and distinction over many decades. I thank her for her role protecting the public and making our streets safer. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 10, 2022

Others were less positive about her contributions.

1.

Quite right that Cressida Dick has gone. When there are failings within any organisation, the person at the top should always resign immediately. #DickOut — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 10, 2022

2.

One Dick down A Govt more to go…https://t.co/6JvZ1KVNr0 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 10, 2022

3.

Cressida Dick unable to withstand the wrath of Khan — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 10, 2022

4.

5.

Boris Johnson still in office, despite misleading #DickResigns hashtag. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 10, 2022

6.

Have asked the met police why Cressida Dick has resigned. They say they’re waiting for Sue Gray to investigate. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) February 10, 2022

7.

Am hearing Owen Paterson is favourite to succeed Cressida Dick. — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) February 10, 2022

8.

The Met is now Dickless. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 10, 2022

9.

how long before Dido Harding gets to replace Cressida Dick at the Met — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 10, 2022

10.