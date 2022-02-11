News

Boris Johnson’s ‘unique’ legal situation got the entire internet shaking its head – only 5 responses you need

Poke Staff. Updated February 11th, 2022

To the Times, were its political editor reports that Boris Johnson will appoint his own private lawyer if he receives one of those many questionnaires being sent by police about alleged breaches of lockdown rules in Downing Street.

And it was the big about the PM’s ‘unique’ legal situation that sent eyebrows upwards. You can probably guess why and these 5 people said it best.

To conclude …

And also this.

READ MORE

Cressida Dick’s resignation sent this hilarious Pointless moment viral and it’s just fabulous

Source Twitter @Steven_Swinford Image screengrab