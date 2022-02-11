Boris Johnson’s ‘unique’ legal situation got the entire internet shaking its head – only 5 responses you need

News

To the Times, were its political editor reports that Boris Johnson will appoint his own private lawyer if he receives one of those many questionnaires being sent by police about alleged breaches of lockdown rules in Downing Street.

Exclusive: Boris Johnson will appoint his own private lawyer if he receives a questionnaire from the police over alleged breaches of lockdown rules The lawyer will focus on his ‘unique’ legal situation – that No 10 is both his home and workplacehttps://t.co/bMZejEmK3b — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) February 11, 2022

And it was the big about the PM’s ‘unique’ legal situation that sent eyebrows upwards. You can probably guess why and these 5 people said it best.

Wow imagine your home also being your workplace during the pandemic, so unique https://t.co/rvSPotHI4E — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) February 11, 2022

Vexed to discover that, as someone whose house is both home and workplace, I could have been exempted from lockdown rules.

No, hang on, that's obvious idiocy. https://t.co/TQXpMzRQ3f — alexmassie (@alexmassie) February 11, 2022

Perhaps he's missed that this "unique legal situation" was shared by the vast majority of the population at the time… https://t.co/EoS7nbpzld — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) February 11, 2022

I'd say not ENTIRELY unique. My home is my workplace. Anyone else? https://t.co/Qnf9gEmcXF — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) February 11, 2022

The small problem with this defence is we weren't allowed to attend parties in either our home or our workplace. https://t.co/VKgyBcRWMY — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 11, 2022

To conclude …

Everyone was at home. Is that not the point? https://t.co/dkYTm7tV3D — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 11, 2022

And also this.

Pumped that we've reached the "FIND ME A LAWYER WHO SAYS IT'S LEGAL" stage of the Johnson government. https://t.co/V08WI1fF03 — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) February 11, 2022

READ MORE

Cressida Dick’s resignation sent this hilarious Pointless moment viral and it’s just fabulous

Source Twitter @Steven_Swinford Image screengrab