Who called these ‘Ancient Egyptian absence excuses’ and not ‘pyramid schemes’?

Someone named u/stivgiobs has shared a picture to the r/InterestingAsFuck Reddit forum, and we can’t argue with that assessment.

It shows a 3,200-year-old ostracon – a piece of pottery, usually something from a broken vessel, used like we might use the back of an envelope or spare sheet of paper (Thanks, Google). On this one is written a list of reasons given for work absence.

The actual piece is part of the British Museum collection – and perhaps the less said about that the better – and this is the description from the website.

‘Ostracon with register of attendance at work. Labelled ‘Year 40′ of Ramses II, it provides a workmen’s register for 280 days of the year. There are twenty-four lines of New Egyptian hieratic on the front and twenty-one lines on the back. A list of forty names is arranged in columns on the right edge of each side, followed to the left by dates written in black in a horizontal line. Above most dates is a word or phrase in red, indicating the reason why this individual was absent from work on that date.’

Here are some of the more interesting reasons –

DRINKING WITH KHONSU

HIS DAUGHTER WAS BLEEDING

LIBATING TO HIS FATHER

BREWING BEER

BUILDING HIS HOUSE

FETCHING STONE FOR THE SCRIBE

WITH KHONS MAKING REMEDIES

MAKING REMEDIES FOR THE SCRIBE’S WIFE

SUFFERING WITH HIS EYE

EMBALMING HORMOSE

STRENGTHENING THE DOOR

EMBALMING HIS BROTHER

HIS WIFE WAS BLEEDING

THE SCORPION BIT HIM

HIS FEAST

OFFFERING TO THE GOD

Quite a few simply say ‘ill’ or ‘absent’ and we’d like to have been a scarab on the wall when the boss pressed them to come up with a really good reason, like *checks notes* ‘strengthening the door’ or having a period day with his wife or daughter.

Here are a few reactions from Redditors that captured the mood.

TheArcheoPhilomath had some pertinent information about Deir el-Medina.

Perhaps fetching stone for the scribe wasn’t the belter of an excuse someone thought it was.

