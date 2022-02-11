This 4-year-old snowboarder has gone viral because of her brilliant self-commentary

Entertainment

If you’re currently hooked on the Winter Olympics, you might enjoy seeing this heartwarming yet hilarious viral post.

Robert – @chasing.sage, on TikTok – shared a clip of his four-year-old – yes, four – snowboarding daughter, Aubrin, who is capturing hearts right across the internet with her inspirational self-commentary.

“I won’t fall. Maybe I will. That’s OK, ’cause we all fall.”

She’s a natural philosopher. TikTok users agreed.

Something this good couldn’t be contained and it soon spread to other platforms, including Twitter.

Is there a gold medal for most adorable video on the Internet? "I’m a stuck-asaurus." 🥺 (📷: IG/TT/chasing.sage) pic.twitter.com/XNa4TqQeFZ — E! News (@enews) February 9, 2022

A couple put a mic on their 4-year-old while snowboarding, and dressed him up in a dinosaur outfit. In case you could use a smile today…pic.twitter.com/dr31N1lTJ3 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 10, 2022

I've watched this at least fifteen times 😂💗💗💗 https://t.co/Pd8VddU0d4 — CE Murphy (@ce_murphy) February 10, 2022

This sums it up perfectly.

Medicine for the heart. ❤️ — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) February 10, 2022

Here’s another look at Robert and Aubrin, playing with angles.

You can also follow the family on Instagram to see more of Aubrin and her little brother, Torin.

