This 4-year-old snowboarder has gone viral because of her brilliant self-commentary

Poke Staff. Updated February 11th, 2022

If you’re currently hooked on the Winter Olympics, you might enjoy seeing this heartwarming yet hilarious viral post.

Robert – @chasing.sage, on TikTok – shared a clip of his four-year-old – yes, four – snowboarding daughter, Aubrin, who is capturing hearts right across the internet with her inspirational self-commentary.

@chasing.sage We mic’d up our 4 year old while snowboarding.🥰 #fatherdaughter #dadlife #snowboarding #micdup #cuteness #wholesome #familytime #raddad #fatherhood ♬ original sound – chasing.sage

“I won’t fall. Maybe I will. That’s OK, ’cause we all fall.”

She’s a natural philosopher. TikTok users agreed.

Something this good couldn’t be contained and it soon spread to other platforms, including Twitter.

This sums it up perfectly.

Here’s another look at Robert and Aubrin, playing with angles.

@chasing.sage The ol’ over & under trick! #360camera #@insta360_official #fatherdaughter #dadlife #snowboarding #stayoutsidedad ♬ original sound – chasing.sage

You can also follow the family on Instagram to see more of Aubrin and her little brother, Torin.

