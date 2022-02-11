25 favourite funny tweets of the week
Welcome to the Poke’s carefully curated compilation of excellent tweets from the past week. We hope you find something to tickle your fancy – maybe even a new funny person to follow.
You couldn’t make The Godfather today. It’s almost midnight, and making films takes ages.
— Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) February 7, 2022
if you want my body and you think i'm sexy you might be entitled to compensation
— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 8, 2022
What do you expect with their little legs… pic.twitter.com/wDcwKOf4LN
— Man’o’Beard (@Yes_That_Steve) February 8, 2022
hi, i'm johnny knoxville and this is me opening all adobe programs at the same time.
— catarina. (@cacmrg) February 8, 2022
Guys, are you sure it's a good idea to bring up proof of ownership? pic.twitter.com/ZxtSvOUuV0
— Josh Glendinning (@joshglendinning) February 5, 2022
Sorry but has IKEA done a rug of the Evergiven or is my brain broken pic.twitter.com/uRLgiCYqZd
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 9, 2022
⚪️🟧🟢⚪️🟡
🟢⚪️⚪️🟡⚪️
🟡⚪️🟧⚪️🟢
🟧⚪️⚪️🟢🟡
⚪️🟢🟡⚪️🟧
🟡⚪️🟧⚪️⚪️
⚪️🟧⚪️🟡🟢
🟢⚪️🟡🟧⚪️
🟡⚪️⚪️🟢🟡
🟧🟢⚪️🟡🟢
not wordle, just some fried rice ☺️
— jonny sun (@jonnysun) February 6, 2022
"What do your tattoos mean?" That I had $200 and no one stopped me
— maria🦝 (@mariamainmo) February 5, 2022
I have a Brown Paper Belt in Origami
— inkedupandsonic (@sonictyrant) February 4, 2022
Me, age 12: I can be anything I want
Me, age 18: I can be successful if I work hard
Me, now: I can be back from the shops by 1 if I go now
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) February 6, 2022
Forgetting Sarah Marshall taught me that the best way to get over an ex-girlfriend is date Mila Kunis
— gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) February 6, 2022
Imagine being a witch and you’re all excited because you just brewed up a wicked potion but then you realize now you gotta clean out that cauldron and it’s too big for the dishwasher ugh
— Ygrene™ (@Ygrene) February 6, 2022