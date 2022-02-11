25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

Welcome to the Poke’s carefully curated compilation of excellent tweets from the past week. We hope you find something to tickle your fancy – maybe even a new funny person to follow.

Give your faves a retweet.

You couldn’t make The Godfather today. It’s almost midnight, and making films takes ages. — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) February 7, 2022

if you want my body and you think i'm sexy you might be entitled to compensation — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 8, 2022

What do you expect with their little legs… pic.twitter.com/wDcwKOf4LN — Man’o’Beard (@Yes_That_Steve) February 8, 2022

hi, i'm johnny knoxville and this is me opening all adobe programs at the same time. — catarina. (@cacmrg) February 8, 2022

Guys, are you sure it's a good idea to bring up proof of ownership? pic.twitter.com/ZxtSvOUuV0 — Josh Glendinning (@joshglendinning) February 5, 2022

Sorry but has IKEA done a rug of the Evergiven or is my brain broken pic.twitter.com/uRLgiCYqZd — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 9, 2022

⚪️🟧🟢⚪️🟡

🟢⚪️⚪️🟡⚪️

🟡⚪️🟧⚪️🟢

🟧⚪️⚪️🟢🟡

⚪️🟢🟡⚪️🟧

🟡⚪️🟧⚪️⚪️

⚪️🟧⚪️🟡🟢

🟢⚪️🟡🟧⚪️

🟡⚪️⚪️🟢🟡

🟧🟢⚪️🟡🟢 not wordle, just some fried rice ☺️ — jonny sun (@jonnysun) February 6, 2022

"What do your tattoos mean?" That I had $200 and no one stopped me — maria🦝 (@mariamainmo) February 5, 2022

I have a Brown Paper Belt in Origami — inkedupandsonic (@sonictyrant) February 4, 2022

Me, age 12: I can be anything I want

Me, age 18: I can be successful if I work hard

Me, now: I can be back from the shops by 1 if I go now — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) February 6, 2022

Forgetting Sarah Marshall taught me that the best way to get over an ex-girlfriend is date Mila Kunis — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) February 6, 2022

