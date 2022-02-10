Whoever reviewed this ant poison has gone a little power crazy

Animals

There’s something mildly disturbing about this review for ant bait, shared on r/Funny by u/Crows_of_Murder.

PETA are going to hunt down this person and do nothing at all to them because, technically, they’re also an animal.

The poster added –

“I swear to God this was not a shameless attempt to bolster the revenue of some random product. I ugly laughed when I read this and wanted to share.”

Reddit users speculated on the ants’ nemesis.

Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of ant worlds.

GrandPriapus

This person is savage.

beenjammin123

Supervillain with 2,867 minions.

i_love_sooshi

Just as long as things don’t escalate …

“and then I started inviting the homeless in for milk and cookies…”

Cthuluslovechild

Image r/funny, Alexas_Fotos on Pixabay