Whoever reviewed this ant poison has gone a little power crazy
There’s something mildly disturbing about this review for ant bait, shared on r/Funny by u/Crows_of_Murder.
PETA are going to hunt down this person and do nothing at all to them because, technically, they’re also an animal.
The poster added –
“I swear to God this was not a shameless attempt to bolster the revenue of some random product. I ugly laughed when I read this and wanted to share.”
Reddit users speculated on the ants’ nemesis.
Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of ant worlds.
GrandPriapus
This person is savage.
beenjammin123
Supervillain with 2,867 minions.
i_love_sooshi
Just as long as things don’t escalate …
“and then I started inviting the homeless in for milk and cookies…”
Cthuluslovechild
Source r/funny Image r/funny, Alexas_Fotos on Pixabay