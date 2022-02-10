This jaw-dropping advert for a ‘roommate’ got exactly the responses it deserved

Pics

This ‘roommate wanted’ poster has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which are about to become apparent.

It was shared on the subReddit ‘facepalm’ and we’re not quite sure that does it justice …

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

‘Looking for a maid/concubine but she has to pay for it … Lmao.’

MadMan1784 ‘I’m also looking for roommate, people of all genders are welcome, sex is optional but greatly encouraged, must have both kidneys in good working condition and is willing to sever all ties with any family members or friends who may know your whereabout.’

ptapobane ‘He’s single? I’m shocked.’

middlingwhiteguy ‘How to get abducted the long way.’

FuckYourRules00 ‘While paying for it!’

GoedekeMichels ‘Good luck with that one, Owen.’

KingArfer ‘How does any 18-25 aged woman pass this up?? Don’t see deals like these everyday.’

sarcastic_man_13

READ MORE

A lunch thief was humiliatingly called out in front of his colleagues and people loved it

Source Reddit u/FlameOfGod