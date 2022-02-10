The Telegraph found someone to prove Kirstie Allsopp right and they win facepalm of the week

Life

You’ll no doubt have seen by now the kerfuffle caused by Kirstie Allsopp after the property TV presenter suggested young people could afford to buy their own home if only they gave up Netflix and gym memberships and moved somewhere cheaper.

Na I’m done, “Of course young people can afford a home – just move somewhere cheaper,” Kirstie Allsopp in the Sunday Times pic.twitter.com/aHFEyFwNMl — Ethan Lucey (@luceyethan) February 6, 2022

It prompted no end of outraged and often very funny responses, and this one sums it up rather nicely.

To be fair to Kirstie Allsopp, if you cancelled your Netflix and PureGym subscription and instead saved that £40 a month, as long as the housing market doesn’t go up at all then in just 54 years you’ll have enough for a deposit on an average house — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) February 6, 2022

Or maybe this one.

Here’s a shitty map I made to show how many years you’d have to go without Netflix to afford the average price house in each UK region. Shout out Kirsty Allsopp (and GOV uk for the data)🤙 pic.twitter.com/1aHsMmVPtP — Nathan Bickerton (@nathanbickerton) February 8, 2022

Anyway, we only mention it again because the Telegraph has found someone to prove all these naysayers wrong, a 24-year-old woman who did indeed manage to buy her own home by ‘making my £25k income go so much further’.

And as @Tweet_Dec pointed out over on Twitter, it’s ‘right there in the first paragraph’.

Extraordinary scenes.

Do they know they’re a parody?! Do they? They just must? Right!? — That Awful Chris Clegg (@chrisdclegg) February 9, 2022

Of all the luxuries you could give up in order to save for a house, “rent” must top the list. — Hangry Dad (@walterflipstick) February 9, 2022

So basically what this story is saying is that even if you’re working two jobs you need help from your parents to buy a house. Probably not the message the torygraph were intending. — Richard Jackson (@Richard44532432) February 9, 2022

To conclude …

I HATE these stories. They’re so predictable, yet so blood infuriating. — Tom PositiveLad (@PositiveLad) February 9, 2022

