Takedown of the Week

Don’t you hate it when you think of a great comeback to something when it’s too late? The French even have an expression for it – l’esprit d’escalier.

Over on Twitter, one wit isn’t going through those agonies, because they came up with a beautiful takedown – just when it mattered.

It started with this tweet, about a range of instant chilled lattés.

The …erm …interesting flavours came in for a bit of stick.

People say they want to break the glass ceiling but complain when we let seven-months-pregnant women dominate the pitch meetingshttps://t.co/qsHKULSCER — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) February 3, 2022

Okay, we gotta draw the line somewhere. https://t.co/cCWTdNqhOW — kendra. 🌻 (@kendraxtamia) February 3, 2022

One woman, quite sensibly, decided not to bother.

While she made a good point, we were not ready for this clever comeback – and we doubt she was, either.

What u thought it was coming straight from the honey bun tree? — brady (@zronocutycon) February 3, 2022

There’s only one response to that.

from Boom GIFs via Gfycat

