Takedown of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated February 10th, 2022

Don’t you hate it when you think of a great comeback to something when it’s too late? The French even have an expression for it – l’esprit d’escalier.

Over on Twitter, one wit isn’t going through those agonies, because they came up with a beautiful takedown – just when it mattered.

It started with this tweet, about a range of instant chilled lattés.

The …erm …interesting flavours came in for a bit of stick.

One woman, quite sensibly, decided not to bother.

While she made a good point, we were not ready for this clever comeback – and we doubt she was, either.

There’s only one response to that.

Source zronocutycon Image @STU_07