Takedown of the Week

Don’t you hate it when you think of a great comeback to something when it’s too late? The French even have an expression for it – l’esprit d’escalier.
Over on Twitter, one wit isn’t going through those agonies, because they came up with a beautiful takedown – just when it mattered.
It started with this tweet, about a range of instant chilled lattés.
They cutting up now pic.twitter.com/1qeLgcnPDi
— $tu. (@STU_07) February 2, 2022
The …erm …interesting flavours came in for a bit of stick.
People say they want to break the glass ceiling but complain when we let seven-months-pregnant women dominate the pitch meetingshttps://t.co/qsHKULSCER
— Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) February 3, 2022
Diabetes in the hood right now https://t.co/XISXzjFqIR pic.twitter.com/Hl5w5ZQfWC
— Hushard (@FingersLiberace) February 3, 2022
Okay, we gotta draw the line somewhere. https://t.co/cCWTdNqhOW
— kendra. 🌻 (@kendraxtamia) February 3, 2022
One woman, quite sensibly, decided not to bother.
While she made a good point, we were not ready for this clever comeback – and we doubt she was, either.
What u thought it was coming straight from the honey bun tree?
— brady (@zronocutycon) February 3, 2022
There’s only one response to that.
