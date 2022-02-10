News

The new Leader of the House claims people in the real world don’t care about Partygate

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 10th, 2022

The Met Police has confirmed it has identified more than 50 people who may have breached Covid rules in connection with Partygate, and will be sending those people questionnaires to complete before a decision is made on the consequences.

Former Chief Whip and newly appointed Leader of the House of Commons, Mark Spencer, when asked about the parties during a Radio Nottingham interview, declared that people ‘in the real world’ don’t care about them.

If Twitter’s reaction is any gauge of public opinion, Spencer should perhaps fill in a quesionnaire of his own, citing his sources for the bold claim.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2