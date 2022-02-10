The new Leader of the House claims people in the real world don’t care about Partygate

News

The Met Police has confirmed it has identified more than 50 people who may have breached Covid rules in connection with Partygate, and will be sending those people questionnaires to complete before a decision is made on the consequences.

The @metpoliceuk have released an update on what is being referred to as Operation Hillman – the investigation into alleged Covid regulations breaches in Westminster. Sending formal questionnaires to "more than 50 people" https://t.co/gSGVbWsGun — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) February 9, 2022

Former Chief Whip and newly appointed Leader of the House of Commons, Mark Spencer, when asked about the parties during a Radio Nottingham interview, declared that people ‘in the real world’ don’t care about them.

People in the "real world" don't care about parties held in Downing Street during lockdown, House of Commons Leader Mark Spencer sayshttps://t.co/UNMFwKQ17z — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 9, 2022

If Twitter’s reaction is any gauge of public opinion, Spencer should perhaps fill in a quesionnaire of his own, citing his sources for the bold claim.

1.

The Govt would like you to care about just one thing at a time please. https://t.co/yHmtMbzJEa — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 9, 2022

2.

So, just to be clear – if you care about lawmakers making laws for you to stay away from your dying relatives, while at the same time ignoring those rules themselves, then lying about it and concealing the truth, then you don't live in the "real world". Okay? https://t.co/wmIX1qpOee — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) February 9, 2022

3.

Not sure where this real world is, obviously Yardley is not real world. I mean they do also care about other stuff, they do not want the government putting them into debt that they haven't agreed to for example. They are real enough to care about 2, 3 sometimes 4 things at once https://t.co/InM49OLLy5 — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) February 9, 2022

4.

What an arrogant out-of-touch pr*ck. Millions of people care because ‘in the real world’ they were making incredible sacrifices while those making the rules ignored them for themselves. https://t.co/XQfTC22vmo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 9, 2022

5.

If you are in the United Kingdom and you care about the parties, seems valid to ask whether the House of Commons Leader believes you are not people, or just that your world isn't real. https://t.co/RvLt0yccL5 — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) February 9, 2022

6.

Wow. He really should speak to some of them. ASAP. https://t.co/pUcLJK2YL7 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 9, 2022

7.

and you're just imagining the 10-point poll lead for Labour https://t.co/d4OiFB1iIx — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 9, 2022

8.