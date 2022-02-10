News

John Major’s forensic dismantling of Boris Johnson had people who don’t like John Major applauding

Poke Staff. Updated February 10th, 2022

Former prime minister John Major has launched a devastating critique of Boris Johnson, saying he broke lockdown rules and is creating an atmosphere of mistrust that threatens the long-term democratic future of the UK.

Over on Twitter @adilray shared the most damning two minutes of the former Tory leader’s speech and it is well worth watching in full.

Boom.

Source Twitter @adilray