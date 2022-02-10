John Major’s forensic dismantling of Boris Johnson had people who don’t like John Major applauding

News

Former prime minister John Major has launched a devastating critique of Boris Johnson, saying he broke lockdown rules and is creating an atmosphere of mistrust that threatens the long-term democratic future of the UK.

Over on Twitter @adilray shared the most damning two minutes of the former Tory leader’s speech and it is well worth watching in full.

This is the most honest two minutes of video you’ll hear from a prominent Conservative today. Damning. pic.twitter.com/ZnxwySPQqS — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) February 10, 2022

Boom.

this is probably the most eviscerating extract of the John Major speech pic.twitter.com/5tCPYjoBib — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 10, 2022

Heartbreaking: the fourth worst prime minister of the last 30 years just made a great point pic.twitter.com/JOInBRauDi — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 10, 2022

For a long time now, John Major has been the voice of a more moderate, responsible form of Conservative politics. He made several errors in power, but I've been profoundly grateful to have him there, reminding us of the centre-right's better nature. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 10, 2022

John Major attacking Boris Johnson is a dilemma for those of us who remember his Premiership. One was mocked, ridiculed and despised as the head of a sleazy Conservative Government and so is the other one. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) February 10, 2022

John Major is no fan of Boris Johnson, but his comments this morning are utterly condemning of the PM and the impact his govt is having on UK's standing around the world https://t.co/WPnXYh0qLz — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) February 10, 2022

