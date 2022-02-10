All Covid rules in England – including self-isolation – are set to end very soon

News

In a move that is in no way a shameless and unjustified attempt to distract from the numerous fires burning in Camp Johnson, the government has announced its intention to end all Covid restrictions by the end of February.

We expect to be able to end remaining restrictions – including the requirement to self-isolate – a full month early, provided positive trends in data continue. We are the freest country in Europe thanks to the strong defences we have built. We’re learning to live with COVID. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) February 9, 2022

There is, as yet, no word from any of the government’s experts on whether it’s a smart move or *checks notes* bewildering insanity.

I understand the political benefits of declaring the pandemic over – but I want to hear from Whitty, Vallance or Van Tam urgently, in person, on television, explaining how on earth this is following the medicine/science. Isn’t the public owed that? 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/Fh8D7SFBqo — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) February 9, 2022

No one in or around SAGE and Nervtag is aware of any scientific advice given to the PM that the requirement to isolate for those infected with Covid19 should be terminated from end of the month. “It’s politics, isn’t it” is a typical reaction — Robert Peston (@Peston) February 9, 2022

Press conference about lifting the Covid restrictions later? pic.twitter.com/cs3QAmpYxj — christhebarker (@christhebarker) February 9, 2022

YouGov got in there quickly to take the public’s pulse while there’s one to take.

The legal rule to self-isolate could end later this month, Boris Johnson has said. 75% of Britons, though, think it should remain in place: 27% say for the next few months, 48% say alwayshttps://t.co/Isxvy5uRO6 pic.twitter.com/SwMaQgtT9U — YouGov (@YouGov) February 9, 2022

The move has been dubbed …Freedom Day. Sounds familiar.

Excess mortality in the UK moved above the historic average around Freedom Day last year, and has never fallen below the average since. That's the truest cost of covid. pic.twitter.com/ie6hXbFhcB — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) February 4, 2022

For some reason, disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock weighed in.

Statement on the easing of restrictions pic.twitter.com/aaps7YIGRK — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 9, 2022

Naturally, the people you’d expect to celebrate are doing just that, but there was also a considerable backlash.

1.

What disingenuous crap. You failed on PPE, failed on Testing, failed on care homes & failed on border control… which is why we have the highest covid death toll in the whole of Europe. Don’t you dare take a fake victory lap. https://t.co/JeumpBK4bP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 9, 2022

2.

Chris Whitty said he fully supports my relaxation of Covid rules. At least that's how I'm interpreting the muffled noises he made from behind his gag as he sat tied to a chair in my cellar. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 9, 2022

3.

Fabulous that last Covid restrictions are being removed in England 4 weeks early. What an achievement. Absolutely certain this has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with Boris Johnson trying to divert attention and court popularity. Wow. Amazeballs pic.twitter.com/TdfwUFvBcP — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 9, 2022

4.

In an attempt to save his political skin, Johnson is lifting all remaining Covid restrictions. And if that doesn’t work, he’ll abolish the drink driving limits, legalise shoplifting, and buy everybody in Britain a pint. And a bag of chips. And an owl. Fuck it, whatever it takes. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) February 9, 2022

5.

I know this isn't the most pressing point, but I've been lowkey looking forward to omicron isolation. https://t.co/CULKjIHwos — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) February 9, 2022

6.

Not sure the early lifting of Covid restrictions will make Johnson popular if people can't afford to go out. They can't afford to stay home, either. — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) February 9, 2022

7.

8.

Good news for Johnson: every evening TV news bulletin has led with his dead cat of ending all covid restrictions Bad news for Johnson: every TV news report determined it was a cynical political distraction based on no scientific advice whatsoever @bbcnews @itvnews #c4news — Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) February 9, 2022

9.

As long as this lot are in power, “learning to live with COVID” means clinically vulnerable people dying with it. https://t.co/JpNZkxP5AN — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) February 9, 2022

10.

The deaths of a further 276 people were announced today. Following the science – or the demands of backbenchers? https://t.co/Odqpo8QjwH — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) February 9, 2022

11.

We still have super high infection levels across England – is this really the time to say "yup, self isolation no longer needed"? https://t.co/uKOsKeUKNy — Prof. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) February 9, 2022

12.

The latest scientific data confirms that dropping all Covid restrictions from the end of the month is the right thing to do, assuming I have no interest in public health and my only aim is to make myself popular and divert attention from PartyGate. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 9, 2022

13.

The end of covid isolation rules is finally in sight! Listening to the experts never sat well with me! — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) February 9, 2022

14.

You know that way when a wee kid shuts their eyes and thinks thinks when they can’t see you, you can’t see them? It’s a developmental stage the U.K. gov have yet to get past. — Dr Christine Peters (@microlabdoc) February 9, 2022

Dr. Philip Lee made this safe bet of a prediction.

Prediction: if you have a holiday booked after February, the rest of the world will lock us out for the absolute insanity of removing self isolation next month. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) February 9, 2022

Source Sajid Javid Image Anologicus on Pixabay