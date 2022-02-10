News

All Covid rules in England – including self-isolation – are set to end very soon

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 10th, 2022

In a move that is in no way a shameless and unjustified attempt to distract from the numerous fires burning in Camp Johnson, the government has announced its intention to end all Covid restrictions by the end of February.

There is, as yet, no word from any of the government’s experts on whether it’s a smart move or *checks notes* bewildering insanity.

YouGov got in there quickly to take the public’s pulse while there’s one to take.

The move has been dubbed …Freedom Day. Sounds familiar.

For some reason, disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock weighed in.

Naturally, the people you’d expect to celebrate are doing just that, but there was also a considerable backlash.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Dr. Philip Lee made this safe bet of a prediction.

READ MORE

Robert Peston’s heartfelt riposte to Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ is powerful stuff

Source Sajid Javid Image Anologicus on Pixabay