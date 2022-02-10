A lunch thief was humiliatingly called out in front of his colleagues and people loved it

Life

Anyone who’s ever worked in an office – come on, try and remember what it was like – has probably at one time or another had their food or drink nicked out of the fridge.

Even worse, sometimes you’re entire lunch goes walkabout. And it’s exactly this that happened to Redditor Steelsnapdragon who shared the story on Reddit’s ‘Am I The Asshole?’ because they were concerned they had done the wrong thing.

It turns out they needn’t have worried …

Turns out revenge isn’t a dish best served cold after all – it’s best taken while it’s still warm, and eaten in front of everyone.

Anyway, it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it, and here are our favourite things they said about it.

‘NTA – lol You. Are. An. Absolute. Baller. Honestly you handled it in a epic fashion. ‘Don’t think anybody is going to mess with you from now on. Don’t worry about the ‘whispers’ I reckon most likely people will deep down respect you more. Well at least I would if I worked there. ‘Good job.’

garbfink ‘NTA. There is no reason to be polite to someone who stole your lunch and would have let you go hungry if you had not caught them.’

OrcEight ‘NTA. Someone stole my lunch last week and I am not ashamed to admit that I burst into tears and it ruined my whole shift. ‘The catharsis I am feeling while reading this is amazing.’

Beanisfreaked ‘NTA, you’re not an asshole for putting him on blast, it was well deserved and based on your retelling pretty funny as well. ‘He’s obviously an asshole on the other hand, stealing other people’s food without any concern about leaving you without any food to eat.’

ipofex

To conclude …

‘NTA. I f*cking applaud you. Amazing.’

piezombi3

