A boss banned their staff from talking about their wages and got entirely the responses they deserved

Over on the corner of Reddit called antiwork people share stories of outrageous bosses and shocking working conditions, and this one if up there with the very worst.

Received this morning after a couple of coworkers and I discussed wages in a seemingly private setting,’ said Redditor Mission_Bandicoot_69. And it’s quite the read.

And it got entirely the responses it deserved.

‘It is perfectly legal to discuss your compensation with anyone, including and especially your coworkers. It is illegal for an employer to tell you you cannot do this.’

Adamxxxx7 ‘And especially illegal to threaten termination as retaliation.’

dmk510 ‘That’s literally a threat. There is no law like that! They’re definitely wrong, and you should DEFINITELY file a complaint or make someone above her aware of that shit!’

FlowerPrinceJess ‘Immediately start discussing your pay openly in front of superiors. ‘Get fired. ‘Sue them into oblivion.’

Lopsided-Position-59 ‘Print a shirt with your pay on it and wear it to work.’

VoiceofTruth7

To conclude …

‘It’s actually a “ golden rule” of law anywhere you work that you abso-fucking-lutely CAN talk about your pay all you goddamn want.’

AlphaMikeFoxtrot87

Source Reddit u/Mission_Bandicoot_69