In the absence of a whole lot of truly gripping action from the Winter Olympics (at least, not when we’re awake), this old clip of a most unfortunate skiing incident from back in the day has gone wildly viral all over again.

It’s French skier Yannick Bertrand filmed at the – Google, Google – World Cup super-G race in Kvitfjell, Norway in 2015.

My friend sent me this video of this poor skiier slamming his cock and balls directly into a slalom gate at high speed and I have to say it really made me reconsider the severity of my problems in the grand scheme of things pic.twitter.com/GgAAUCIb5v — Fredo Fabrucci: Gentleman Kong (@Utwitily) February 7, 2022

Oof. We don’t feel too bad watching it because it’s presumably stopped hurting by now. Well, let’s hope so.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Imagine training your whole life to become legitimately one of the greatest in the world at what you do and then, on television, you slam your junk on the pole and have to drop out of the event — Red Star Miami Government Supplied Valentine (@redstarmiami) February 7, 2022

The “oh the Frenchman” comment has been stuck in my head for years — christopher (@Cjdeck1) February 7, 2022

Is that the skier shuddering after the scream, or the announcer? — Unfrozen Caveman Loser (@ihaveahamradio) February 7, 2022

I'd like to think it's the skier — Rawhide Kobayashi (@RawhideKobe) February 7, 2022

wilhelm scream ass — ian mackaye pfeiffer (@scottjleahy) February 7, 2022

To conclude …

This is the funniest sound a human has ever made https://t.co/9KuiTYOXNl — Rawhide Kobayashi (@RawhideKobe) February 7, 2022

And just in case you were wondering about the Wilhelm scream …

