Sport

‘This is the funniest sound a human has ever made’

Poke Staff. Updated February 9th, 2022

In the absence of a whole lot of truly gripping action from the Winter Olympics (at least, not when we’re awake), this old clip of a most unfortunate skiing incident from back in the day has gone wildly viral all over again.

It’s French skier Yannick Bertrand filmed at the – Google, Google – World Cup super-G race in Kvitfjell, Norway in 2015.

Oof. We don’t feel too bad watching it because it’s presumably stopped hurting by now. Well, let’s hope so.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

And just in case you were wondering about the Wilhelm scream …

Source Twitter @Utwitily