This hilarious flag raise fail (and how the soldier copes with it) is our favourite Winter Olympics moment so far

There’s been lots of fabulous sporting action from the Winter Olympics so far, although we haven’t had much of a chance to watch it so far.

But even if we had, it’s hard to imagine we’d have caught a moment quite so entreating as this.

It’s a clip of a most unfortunate flag fail which, like a record-breaking performance, merits repeated viewing.

Here it is in a little bit more close-up.

It prompted no end of mirth – and questions – after it went viral on Reddit, and here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘I’m not sure what this is supposed to look like when done correctly.’

Mrpeabodywhoopwhoop ‘I think that’s the kind of pole that blows air to make the flag flap when there’s no wind, but the air isn’t flowing. So, maybe it was supposed to be flapping after he opened the flag? Very good chance I’m wrong, I’m just guessing.’

mirado ‘I wanna know who came up with the idea for a self blowing flag.’

idk-wut-usrname ‘I can’t get over how synced their salute was, even with Flaggy McFlaghead’s situation.’

TheRealReapz ‘He handle that well, I think. Didn’t fidget, didn’t fumble around; held his composure and just let the situation unfuck itself. Good soldier, right there.’

Jimismynamedammit “Listen up high-speed, it took the brass two years to design this bit of drill & ceremony, so pay attention and don’t fuck it up. “Remember to keep the movements snappy, you step outward like this. While you throw the flag into the wind. If you throw it against the wind the flag will wrap around your face and you’ll look like an idiot. “Next drop your arm to your side but leave your leg awkwardly to the side. No, No, more sultry than that. That’s better.”

UN16783498213 ‘I thought it was a Mel Books skit at first.’

nightshadeOkla

And finally, this.

‘It would have been cool if it was a magic trick and when the flag was lifted, instead of a guy, it was now a woman.’

sirjunkinthetrunk

