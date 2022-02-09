Life

11 favourite takedowns of the political commentator who compared Joe Rogan to George Orwell

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 9th, 2022

The so-called freedom lobby has taken up the cause of MMA commentator-turned-conspiracy-theorist facilitator, Joe Rogan, whose podcast is a safe space and platform for peddlars of many of the more extreme takes on the Covid-19 vaccine, such as –

The vaccine is gene therapy

It’s worse to catch Covid after the vaccine because the side effects are amplified

It’s better to catch Covid after the vaccine because of the massive immunity boost

The horse de-wormer Ivermectin can wipe out the disease

via Gfycat

His willingness to spread such dangerously unscientific notions about Covid and use racial and transphobic slurs, among other infractions has led to some artists pulling their back catalogue from Spotify, which hosts his show.

We’re not entirely sure what aspect of all that made political commentator and anti-lockdown, anti-Covid passport campaigner, James Melville, draw a comparison between Rogan and *checks notes* George Orwell.

His contribution to the discourse was met with varying degrees of hilarity.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

The marvellous Chris Barker captured the mood in beautifully Orwellian style.

