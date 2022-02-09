11 favourite takedowns of the political commentator who compared Joe Rogan to George Orwell

Life

The so-called freedom lobby has taken up the cause of MMA commentator-turned-conspiracy-theorist facilitator, Joe Rogan, whose podcast is a safe space and platform for peddlars of many of the more extreme takes on the Covid-19 vaccine, such as –

The vaccine is gene therapy It’s worse to catch Covid after the vaccine because the side effects are amplified It’s better to catch Covid after the vaccine because of the massive immunity boost The horse de-wormer Ivermectin can wipe out the disease

His willingness to spread such dangerously unscientific notions about Covid and use racial and transphobic slurs, among other infractions has led to some artists pulling their back catalogue from Spotify, which hosts his show.

We’re not entirely sure what aspect of all that made political commentator and anti-lockdown, anti-Covid passport campaigner, James Melville, draw a comparison between Rogan and *checks notes* George Orwell.

His contribution to the discourse was met with varying degrees of hilarity.

1.

I've always said Orwell was the best MMA commentator we never had. pic.twitter.com/w2tfYXfvt9 — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) February 8, 2022

2.

Somehow doubt George Orwell would be yelling the N-word over and over again before spreading disease misinformation to millions of listeners and then continuing his $100,000,000 contract, but maybe I missed that bit of Animal Farm. pic.twitter.com/kbdmuRZOJX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 8, 2022

3.

“Hi, I’m George Orwell and I’d like to talk to you about nootropics.” pic.twitter.com/pmR0VuPAV1 — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) February 8, 2022

4.

Orwell: so there's these pigs that can talk Rogan: holy shit https://t.co/X9ldlnJfbf — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) February 8, 2022

5.

"Have received telegram from businessman and local radio broadcaster in Idaho proving beyond shadow of a doubt TB can be cured by the application of a Happy GG-brand horse pessary. Have ordered a dozen. In for a penny!" George Orwell, 1948 https://t.co/N9Yl49Qy7r — John Doran (@JahDuran) February 8, 2022

6.

This is true if you consider shooting at fascists to be a similar situation to interviewing them on one's podcast. https://t.co/WnGCVxRvj3 — Roland Kuehn (@RolandKuehn) February 8, 2022

7.

He's thinking of George Osborne, isn't he? https://t.co/lBmknJ0y6i — Ian Jones (@robotbattler) February 8, 2022

8.

In fairness there’s a difference between writing fiction and spreading lies for engagement — Luke McMahon (@Lukesagooner) February 8, 2022

9.

Tell me you've never read Orwell without telling me. https://t.co/SMZj4Cjt5L — The British History Podcast (@BritishPodcast) February 9, 2022

10.

that's why Orwell's works remain widely celebrated, because everybody thinks he's such a doofus https://t.co/iStuMrbRaN — Jon Brady (@jonbradyphoto) February 8, 2022

11.

Orwell died of Tuberculosis, an infectious disease. Before his death, Orwell, underwent experimental treatments, ranging from lung collapse to new antibiotics. He carefully wrote about the effects of these treatments, as he was invested in documenting the truth of the disease. pic.twitter.com/IJ6rW09lGg — Magdi Semrau (@magi_jay) February 8, 2022

The marvellous Chris Barker captured the mood in beautifully Orwellian style.

