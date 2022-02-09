Life

Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day goes to this, shared by Redditor beerbellybegone who said: ‘Checkmate, atheists.’

Amen to that.

“But…but where do you get your morals from?”

Drazzo00 “If the only thing keeping a person decent is the expectation of divine reward, then brother, that person is a piece of shit.” Rust Cohle, ‘True Detective – Season 1’

beltaine

READ MORE

A bigoted Christian complained about this inclusive car sticker and burned themselves into next week

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone