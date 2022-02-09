Comeback of the day
Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day goes to this, shared by Redditor beerbellybegone who said: ‘Checkmate, atheists.’
Amen to that.
“But…but where do you get your morals from?”
Drazzo00
“If the only thing keeping a person decent is the expectation of divine reward, then brother, that person is a piece of shit.” Rust Cohle, ‘True Detective – Season 1’
beltaine
