This cheeky customer wanted their gift-wrapping refunded because they KEPT the gifts

A Redditor named u/Paradigmfusion posted this example of mind-blowing hardfacedness in the r/ChoosingBeggars forum, and while we don’t think it fits the description of choosing beggar, it certainly beggars belief.



tl;dr The customer paid to have their purchases gift wrapped, then decided not to give them as gifts and asked for a refund and a retrospective discount.

Redditors were incensed on behalf of the business.

“I didn’t use it!” And that’s my problem because….? I buy shit I don’t need all the time, I don’t ever request a refund.

margittwen

I bet she calls her car insurance company every year wanting a refund because she never used it.

idrow1

It’s never crossed my mind to call my landlord and say “Hey, so I was on vacation for a week last month, I’m not paying you rent for that week since I wasn’t there.”

MacAttack0711

Here are the shells from the eggs I used. I don’t need them anymore so I’m gonna need a refund.

Haunting-Ad-8619

Don’t forget the little detail about how originally this was stuff for other people and then they were like, “Nah, fuck other people, this shit’s too cool to give to them, it’s mine now”. That doesn’t have anything to do with the business but it shows you how much this person sucks in general.

vivvav

I absolutely hate how people will try to find loopholes and argue about wording on things. I always want to say “yeah I guess you could read it that way if you’re either dishonest or actually a moron.”

zerocoolforschool

Someone named u/DrEagle put it in a nutshell.

Some people thinking stealing online isn’t stealing at all.

